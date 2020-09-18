EcoClear_Products.jpg

EcoClear SteriCide? Ready to Use Disinfectant + Cleaner

 By EcoClear Products

SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoClear Products, Inc., a cleaning solution and pest control company based in Sarasota, Florida, announced that SteriCide™, a multi-use disinfectant, has been approved by the Environmental Protection Agency for use against emerging viral pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

SteriCide™ has demonstrated effectiveness against viruses similar to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus [2 SARS-CoV-2] on hard, non-porous surfaces. Therefore, SteriCide™ can be used against Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus [2 SARS-CoV-2] when used in accordance with the directions for sterilization on hard, non-porous surfaces. Refer to the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html for additional information. When using an EPA-registered disinfectant, always follow the label directions for safe, effective use. Make sure to follow the contact time, which is the amount of time a surface should be visibly wet, for full efficacy.

Product

SteriCide™ stands out as not only a disinfectant, but an all-in-one disinfectant, sterilant, detergent cleaner, deodorizer, fungicide, and sporicide. SteriCide™ cuts through harmful grease and grime while simultaneously sterilizing and killing bacteria, making it the ideal multipurpose product for practically any residential or commercial purpose, including use in hotels, hospitals, theme parks, restaurants, fitness studios, pet kennels, and others.

Company

Founded in 2013, EcoClear Products, Inc. is a leader in innovative cleaning and pest control solutions, designed to be a safer alternative to traditional cleaners and pesticides. The EcoClear Products development team has won four Presidential Awards for "Green" Chemistry.

For more information:
info@ecoclearproducts.com
(941) 423–7289

For more information on company:
www.ecoclearproducts.com

Related Files

EcoClear_SteriCide_ListN.jpg

EcoClear_SteriCide_Gallon.jpeg

Related Images

stericide-rtu.jpeg
SteriCide™ RTU
EcoClear SteriCide™ Ready to Use Disinfectant + Cleaner

all-in-one-disinfectant-sterilant.jpeg
All in one disinfectant, sterilant, deodorizer, cleaner, detergent, fungicide

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.