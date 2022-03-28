Program aims to provide professional development and just-in-time consulting and training to wide variety of public safety professionals
DENVER, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Epicenter Innovation, an award-winning professional services firm focused on emergency management and public safety, is offering a new Resilience Innovator Coaching & Consulting Program to further develop the skills and expertise of leaders with public safety roles. Building on Epicenter Innovation's many years of experience working with emergency managers, this program is designed to support all people who have responsibility for safety, property protection, or resilience culture building. This includes school resource officers, public health professionals, campus safety professionals, IT security managers, business continuity managers, and others.
The Resilience Innovator Coaching & Consulting Program offers professionals:
- Weekly one-on-one meetings with a dedicated coach who will help to define objectives and benchmarks to ensure participants meet their professional goals
- Consulting support for organization-level programs and projects being worked on in real time
- Periodic assessments and scorecards
- Access to exclusive learning events and content
- Access to an extended team of subject matter experts (training/exercise specialists, community engagement experts, crisis communications professionals, and more)
"People across many sectors and industries are responsible for safety and resilience-building. This can include planning and response to natural disasters, active shooter scenarios, and cyber incidents, but support for these roles isn't easily accessible," said Christopher Tarantino, CEO & Founder of Epicenter Innovation. "We wanted to create an affordable program that could be highly tailored to each person's individual and organizational needs to help build a community of likeminded professionals - 'Resilience Innovators' - for ongoing support and growth."
The Resilience Innovator Coaching & Consulting Program is available with a year-long membership of $9,900/year. It also includes access to exclusive member-only events, access to online and in-person learning programs, and preferred pricing for standby Epicenter Deployment Support Unit (EDSU) staffing contracts and incident management personnel/mentors.
About Epicenter Innovation
Epicenter Innovation® is an award-winning professional services firm driven by human-centered, resilience-focused innovation. Their team of Resilience Innovators™ brings decades of experience and a unique approach to emergency management. Epicenter Innovation offers a wide range of services including pre-disaster planning, exercise development, just-in-time training, coaching, disaster response, recovery support, and connects the needs of the public safety sector with private-sector technology.
