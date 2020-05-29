TORREY PINES, Calif., May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EpicentRx, a next-generation clinical immuno-oncology company, today announced the appointment of physician, scientist and businessman Tony Reid, M.D., Ph.D., as the company's chief executive officer. Dr. Reid who is a co-founder and formerly chief scientific officer of EpicentRx and brings over 20 years of drug development expertise. Dr. Reid's wide-ranging expertise includes new product development, licensing and acquisitions, clinical strategy and translational medicine.
"Tony Reid has more than 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and has been an invaluable member of our senior management team," said Arnold Oronsky, Chairman of the EpicentRx Board of Directors. "Since joining EpicentRx, Tony has played a key role in the ongoing development of RRx-001, now in Phase 3, and is currently spearheading the company's efforts with its oncolytic adenoviral and anti-COVID platforms. I am confident that he is exactly the right person to lead EpicentRx."
"We look forward to an exciting period of growth for our research and clinical efforts under Tony's leadership," said Franck Brinkhaus, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of EpicentRx.
Dr. Reid, who is also an oncologist at Rebecca and John Moores Cancer Institute at UCSD, he focuses on gastrointestinal malignancies and directed the clinical research program. He holds an M.D. and Ph.D. from Stanford University.
"As an oncologist, I've seen firsthand the limitations of our present-day approach to the treatment of cancer. With EpicentRx, we have a profound opportunity to change the dynamic of oncology treatment so that patients may potentially live longer with fewer side effects," said Dr. Reid. "I feel privileged to be given the opportunity to take on the role of CEO of EpicentRx during this critical time in the company's history. Over the past several months, the Executive Team and I have been working closely with the Board to position the Company for future growth. I am hopeful that we will be able to execute on our plan to drive long-term value for our investors and for patients, which is ultimately why I joined EpicentRx and why we do what we do."
About EpicentRx, Inc.
EpicentRx is a patient-driven immuno-oncology company backed by top-tier investors whose singular focus is on the development of minimally toxic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and beyond. EpicentRx's lead program is among a portfolio of novel drugs, derived from a class of macrophage-targeting molecules called dinitroazetidines, that has been tested in several clinical trials including an ongoing Phase 3 study in small cell lung cancer. Additionally, EpicentRx is developing three anti-COVID-19 vaccines. The company is also advancing multiple programs through its smart virus platform, including personalized cancer vaccines that are designed to target both chemotherapy and immune resistant tumors. For more information, please visit www.epicentrx.com.
Contact: info@epicentrx.com