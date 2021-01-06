Company secures 10M US dollar growth capital term loan from Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) to accelerate development of immunotherapies for cancer AdAPT-001, a TGF-beta trap expressing oncolytic virus, designed to activate the immune system and improve checkpoint inhibitors, has started a phase 1 clinical trial RRx-001, a first-in-class small molecule, is advancing in a phase 3 global clinical trial in small cell lung cancer with SciClone Pharmaceuticals