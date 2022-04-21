Two steadfast donors have generously offered to match each gift for the organization's work with children until May 26, 2022, up to $300,000.
NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Episcopal Relief & Development is kicking off a campaign to benefit the organization's work with children worldwide. Two steadfast donors have generously offered to match each gift for the organization's work with children until May 26, 2022, up to $300,000.
In a recorded message, the Most Rev. Michael B. Curry, presiding bishop and primate of The Episcopal Church, invited supporters to give to Episcopal Relief & Development, noting, "Early intervention in the life of children has an impact on the child, the family, the community and the world."
Research shows that the first 1,000 days for children set a foundation that affects their ability to grow, learn and thrive over their entire lives. Around the world, 155 million children under six are not reaching their full potential due to inadequate nutrition and health care. Episcopal Relief & Development works with communities to ensure that children have access to food, clean water, and quality health care.
The organization developed its Moments That Matter® early childhood development program partnership to bring an integrated nurturing-care approach to the most vulnerable families with children. The program is active in five African countries and operates through a rural, community-led network. Trained community volunteers provide guidance to help parents become more engaged, responsive caregivers.
"At Episcopal Relief & Development, supporting children and their families is at the heart of our work in communities around the world," said Rob Radtke, president & CEO, Episcopal Relief & Development. "Thanks to your support, and the generous donors who are offering this matching gift, our programs and partners will be able to help more families create happier, healthier lives for their children."
Between now and May 26, eligible contributions for the organization's work with children, up to $300,000 will be matched. Donate online at support.episcopalrelief.org/springmatch22, or call 1.855.312.4325. Gifts can also be mailed to Episcopal Relief & Development, PO Box 7058, Merrifield, VA 22116-7058.
ABOUT EPISCOPAL RELIEF & DEVELOPMENT:
For over 80 years, Episcopal Relief & Development has been working together with supporters and partners for lasting change around the world. Each year the organization facilitates healthier, more fulfilling lives for close to 3 million people struggling with hunger, poverty, disaster and disease. Inspired by Jesus' words in Matthew 25, Episcopal Relief & Development leverages the expertise and resources of Anglican and other partners to deliver measurable and sustainable change in three signature program areas: Women, Children and Climate.
Media Contact
Stephanie L. Quick, Episcopal Relief & Development, 855.312.4325, squick@episcopalrelief.org
SOURCE Episcopal Relief & Development