NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Episcopal Relief & Development is supporting its partner Church's Auxiliary for Social Action (CASA) in responding to needs created by the current COVID-19 crisis in India. CASA is conducting COVID-19 educational awareness campaigns and supplying personal protective equipment and hygiene kits to rural communities.
CASA has identified 15 villages in the Nandurbar District of western India where the organization has relationships to leverage in providing assistance. Due to the remote locations of the villages and lack of Internet connectivity, many in the communities are not aware of how to prevent the spread of COVID-19. There are misconceptions about the vaccine. Additionally, many members of the communities are at higher risk of complications from COVID-19 due to malnutrition and weakened immunity. In April, the Nandubar District reported an 81% increase in cases.
With Episcopal Relief & Development's support, CASA is conducting a COVID-19 educational campaign. Using wall murals and hand washing stations at prominent market locations, CASA is raising awareness of the importance of hygiene to prevent the spread of the virus. Volunteers and leaders are traveling between the villages making announcements over speakers about the need for vaccination and directing people to vaccination sites run by the government and local health authorities.
Additionally, the agency is providing hygiene kits of face masks, soap and sanitizers to 160 individuals and families, as well as direct financial support to families of COVID-19 patients to help food and medical care.
"The second wave of COVID-19 in India has presented different challenges and needs than the first wave of the virus," said Nagulan Nesiah, Senior Program Officer, Episcopal Relief & Development. "CASA's response has been targeted to reach marginalized communities that have not been assisted by other relief efforts."
Please pray for all those in India and in other places affected by COVID-19. Donations to Episcopal Relief & Development's COVID-19 Pandemic Response fund will support the organization's continued emergency response efforts in India and other communities worldwide.
About Episcopal Relief & Development:
For 80 years, Episcopal Relief & Development has been working together with supporters and partners for lasting change around the world. Each year the organization facilitates healthier, more fulfilling lives for more than 3 million people struggling with hunger, poverty, disaster and disease. Inspired by Jesus' words in Matthew 25, Episcopal Relief & Development leverages the expertise and resources of Anglican and other partners to deliver measurable and sustainable change in three signature program areas: Women, Children and Climate.
Media Contact
Stephanie Quick, Episcopal Relief & Development, 8553124325, squick@episcopalrelief.org
SOURCE Episcopal Relief & Development