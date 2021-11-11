NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Episcopal Relief and Development is supporting partners in targeted local responses to needs created by Hurricane Ida. The organization is partnering with New York Disaster Interfaith Services (NYDIS) to provide aid to impacted people in Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx and the Episcopal Diocese of Louisiana to support marginalized communities throughout the state.
Hurricane Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana on August 29 as a Category 4 hurricane with gusts in excess of 175 mph and significant storm damage. Ultimately, the storm caused 33 deaths in Louisiana alone and massive destruction to property and infrastructure. On September 1, the storm transitioned to a post-tropical cyclone as it moved up through the northeastern US, causing severe flash flooding and tornadoes. Flooding in New York City caused a shutdown of the transportation system, and water damaged or destroyed approximately 55,000 homes, mainly basement apartments. At least 11 people died in basement apartments that flooded.
The Episcopal Diocese of Louisiana, with Episcopal Relief & Development support, immediately responded to offer emergency assistance to individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ida. The diocese continues to respond with temporary housing and evacuation support, food and water, cash assistance, pastoral care and construction supplies to help people rebuild damaged residences. This aid is targeted at marginalized populations such as those facing eviction, evacuees from southern Louisiana who are unable to return to their homes, and Latino communities in storm-damaged areas. Staff and volunteers are also facilitating applications for FEMA assistance.
Episcopal Relief & Development is partnering with NYDIS to support under- and uninsured owners and renters in Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx whose homes were damaged or destroyed in the flooding. Many of the people affected are undocumented or have lower incomes. Disaster Case Managers are assisting people in accessing government recovery resources first and then providing direct assistance where government support is unavailable.
"Rebuilding after a storm such as Ida will take time," said Angel Venegas, Program Officer, Episcopal Relief & Development. "Our partners are committed to supporting these disadvantaged populations, meeting needs not met by other organizations or programs."
