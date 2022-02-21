STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EPOCH Senior Living and National Development announce the opening of Waterstone on High Ridge, an elegant hotel-style community for seniors featuring 62+ independent living, assisted living and memory care with a full array of best-in-class amenities and services.
After nearly two years under construction, Waterstone on High Ridge will welcome its first new residents this month and is accepting deposits now. Independent living units are currently 60 percent leased with limited premium locations remaining.
Located at 215 High Ridge Road in Stamford on a beautiful, wooded campus next to a conservation area, Waterstone on High Ridge features 146 residences. There are 88 independent living apartments ranging from one-bedroom and one-bedroom plus, to two-bedroom and two-bedroom plus. The 36 assisted living residences include studio, one-bedroom or two-bedroom apartments. Memory care has 22 suites.
"We are so excited to announce the opening of Waterstone on High Ridge and to welcome our first residents," said Joanna Cormac Burt, COO of Epoch Senior Living. "Waterstone on High Ridge offers the perfect location for many senior residents in Fairfield County looking for a luxurious setting with supportive services and a multitude of social opportunities. In addition, we offer assisted living so residents who need additional care can avail themselves of this option.''
Designed with a charming modern farmhouse look, the independent living apartments feature full-size designer kitchen with stainless steel appliances, well-appointed bathroom with full shower and vanity and spacious walk-in closet.
Amenities at Waterstone on High Ridge include indoor heated pool, full-service salon and fitness center staffed with personal trainers; on-site restaurant led by highly talented chefs; movie theater; concierge to arrange transportation and other services; pet-friendly accommodations; convenient access to Stamford's retailers, restaurants and cultural activities; natural walking trails and underground reserved parking.
For those 62 and over who choose independent living there is an on-site care program designed to give residents the means to live an active, fulfilling life. Optional services include personalized care consultation and daily planning; care with daily living activities; medication management; on-site geriatric primary and specialty care; and routine wellness visits. Independent living residents also enjoy a wide range of services including on-site concierge services; daily cultural, social and recreational programs; weekly housekeeping services and overnight support staff. All-inclusive monthly fees for independent living start at $8,950 for a one bedroom.
Assisted living residents at Waterstone on High Ridge have access to a personal on-site care continuum which includes three chef-prepared meals each day with anytime dining; daily living activities and programs. Additionally, the personalized care plan includes consultation and daily planning; medication management; coordination with ancillary providers, as needed and customized wellness plans. Based on apartment selection, monthly rates for assisted living apartments start at $10,500 for a one-bedroom.
For those diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease or another form of dementia, Waterstone on High Ridge offers all-inclusive on-site memory care supported by Bridges® by EPOCH, a dementia-trained, compassionate team that provides the highest quality dementia and Alzheimer's care. Memory care residents have dedicated living spaces including an activity room, dining room, living room, library and enclosed outdoor area. Each of the apartments is specifically designed for those with memory impairment. It features a modern, soothing atmosphere, a well-appointed bathroom with full shower and vanity.
Services are provided at every stage of the memory loss journey with the Essential Care and Enriched Care programs offered. The Essential Care program includes 24-hour licensed nursing care; highly trained, compassionate Memory Care team; daily routine assistance – dressing, eating, socializing; three nourishing chef-prepared meals daily and stimulating activities to exercise cognitive and physical abilities. All-inclusive monthly rates for memory care suites start at $8,750.
Waterstone on High Ridge is conveniently located halfway between the Merritt Parkway and I-95, just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment in downtown Stamford.
Waterstone on High Ridge is the latest best-in-class independent senior living community created by leaders in the field National Development and EPOCH Senior Living. EPOCH Senior Living operates 13 senior living communities in the Northeast with three under development.
For more information about Waterstone on High Ridge, visit http://www.waterstoneonhighridge.com or call 203-361-9717.
