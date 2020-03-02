Epredia attending the USCAP 109th annual meeting for the first time since its launch as a standalone company

LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Epredia, a global leader in precision cancer diagnostics, is attending the 109th Annual Meeting of the United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology (USCAP) this week to present their high quality range of anatomical pathology solutions. It is the first time that Epredia has attended the USCAP Annual Meeting since the company was launched in July 2019. In June 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific's Anatomical Pathology business was acquired by PHC Holdings Corporation. This business was launched as new standalone company called Epredia with the mission to improve lives by enhancing cancer diagnostics. USCAP 2020 is taking place on 29 February – 5 March, 2020 in Los Angeles.
Epredia is committed to enhancing precision cancer diagnostics and will use the congress to showcase its wide range of innovative solutions and introduce new technologies, including the new Epredia™ SlideMate™ Pro slide printer, to the US pathology community.
"Despite having a new name, Epredia has been the source of highly innovative diagnostic tools for pathologists for over 80 years. We are powered by trusted and well-established brands, such as Erie Scientific, Menzel-Gläser, Microm, Shandon and Richard-Allan Scientific," explained Jim Post, President of Epredia. "We are proud of our efforts to help pathologists more effectively diagnose cancer that can ultimately help to save the lives of cancer patients. Now, as part of PHC Group we are looking to provide even more products and solutions that can improve the workflow for pathologists and enable them to achieve diagnostic excellence. Our tools not only save time for pathologists, but they reduce errors and improve the effectiveness of their assessments."
USCAP is dedicated to creating better pathologists through its mission to provide education and translational research that can improve practices and patient outcomes globally. Their Annual Meeting is one of the ways they achieve this as a major global event in pathology and the largest gathering of pathologists in North America. The event attracts key decision makers in the field of pathology who gather to share the latest scientific advances from diagnostic and molecular pathology.
Jim added, "We want to be a close partner of the pathology community as we aim to achieve our mission to improve lives by enhancing cancer diagnostics. This congress provides us with the opportunity to work directly with pathologists to find solutions to their laboratory's challenges, share the latest information about our new company, and introduce our innovative portfolio."
Epredia will be present at Booth 802 in the Exhibition Area, where they will be showcasing various products including the ArcosSL™ slide management system and Cryostar™ NX50 cryostat. Additionally, Epredia will introduce the new SlideMate Pro slide printing system which offers increased throughput and efficiencies for laboratories.
Notes for Editors
About Epredia
Epredia is a global leader in the anatomical pathology field, providing comprehensive solutions for precision cancer diagnostics. Powered by key brands, including Erie Scientific, Menzel-Gläser, Microm, Shandon, and Richard-Allan Scientific, Epredia's portfolio includes microscope slides, instruments and consumables. Established following the acquisition by PHC Holdings in 2019, Epredia has major sites in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland and China with a total of around 1,200 employees. Epredia is committed to achieving its mission to improve lives by enhancing cancer diagnostics for patients around the world. For further information on Epredia and its products, please visit www.epredia.com.