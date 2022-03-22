PHOENIX, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Equality Health and HeroZona Foundations are honored to support the community assessment of the Blue Zones Activate effort to help transform South Phoenix into a healthier and happier place to live, work, and thrive.
The Blue Zones team, made up of global experts in food systems, built environment, tobacco, alcohol, health equity, workforce development, and happiness, will begin immediate work with local leaders and organizations to assess the strengths, needs, and challenges that South Phoenix residents are facing today. Equality Health and HeroZona Foundations and community partners with support from Blue Zones experts will work with leaders and residents to build solutions and evidence-based plan for change. The transformation plan, once implemented, can drive widespread improvements in community preparedness, well-being, reductions in health-related costs, and improve economic vitality in the region.
The Blue Zones Activate South Phoenix builds upon the One Community Initiative Against COVID-19. The initiative launched in March of last year, focuses on reaching diverse, underserved communities. One Community aims to identify disparity gaps and ensure that testing, vaccines and social support are distributed equitably to help residents rapidly reach communitywide immunity.
"Social determinants of health have a tremendous impact on an individual's whole health and well-being," said Tomás León, Equality Health Foundation President. "We are committed to a pandemic recovery process that is focused on creating resilient and inclusive communities, eliminating health disparities, and providing ongoing access to healthcare and education."
Partnering with Equality Health Foundation in the One Community Initiative, the HeroZona Foundation builds strong communities through programs including Phoenix Tools 4 School, The Bridge Forum, Holiday Bike Giveaways, MLK Celebrating the Dream, Play It Forward: Engaging Our Youth Through the Arts, Veterans Reach to Teach, the HeroZona Forgotten Heroes Breakfast and more.
"Empowering heroes in the community through entrepreneurship, employment and education are among our highest values," said Alan "AP" Powell, Chairman of AP & Associates – Strategic Alliances, U.S. Army Desert-Storm Veteran, and founder of HeroZona. "Creating social good and making an impact to future generations and underserved communities is our purpose."
Community leaders and residents are invited to attend the Blue Zones Activate South Phoenix kickoff event Monday, March 28. Dan Buettner, Blue Zones founder, New York Times bestselling author, and National Geographic Explorer, will provide a keynote address. To learn more, register here.
"A healthy community and a safe community go hand in hand," said Phoenix Police Chief, Jeri Williams. "Positive connections and interactions with law enforcement coupled with community partnerships have been the bedrock of much of the work in South Phoenix. I have strong family roots and have raise two sons to adulthood along with my husband former councilman and now Justice of the Peace Cody Williams."
"South Phoenix has some of the largest heath disparities in the valley," said Vice Mayor and District 8 City Councilman, Carlos Garcia. "We are a confident that designating our community as a Blue Zone will bring the necessary resources to improve the health and quality of life of our residents. I am excited to be a part of this collaborative effort."
"As our community, and those across the globe, focus on strengthening public health post-pandemic, it will be more critical than ever for there to be community engagement in health," said Congressman Ruben Gallego. "The Blue Zone well-being initiative will help our community to make positive changes that impact current and future generations."
For additional information on the Blue Zones Activate South Phoenix initiative, please visit https://www.bluezones.com/activate-south-phoenix/
The HeroZona Foundation is a non-profit organization that empowers Heroes in the community through entrepreneurship, employment, and education. The group works with veterans, first responders and those that bring social good to future generations and under-served communities. The foundation's mission is to create opportunities for the brave men and women who serve their country, and community, every day. For more information, please visit HeroZona.org.
The Equality Health Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to leveling the healthcare playing field in culturally diverse and underserved communities. The Foundation works to expand access to care, accelerate health education, and eliminate healthcare inequalities so that everyone in the community has an opportunity to lead healthier and longer lives. For more information, visit https://www.equalityhealthfoundation.org.
