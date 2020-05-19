GREENVILLE, S.C., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equip Fulfillment, Greenville S.C.-based uniform and supply company, is proud to offer pre-packaged personal protection equipment at bulk pricing, primarily focused on those serving within the transportation industry with duties that places them on the frontline during the global pandemic, COVID-19.
Prior to the pandemic, Equip filled orders for items such as branded apparel, hand trucks, and furniture pads. Today, the top priority is Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Despite nation-wide shortages, Equip Fulfillment has worked diligently to provide access to hand sanitizer, disposable gloves, shoe coverings, as well as 2 million KN95 masks. During this unsettling time, it is critical to ensure that Equip could provide PPE for their team members and clients alike.
"It only made sense to acclimate our services given our company's purpose," says Brian Hoggard, Director of Business Development for Equip Fulfillment. "We provide our clients with easy access to supplies while eliminating the expense associated with managing local inventories."
Equip began sourcing hand sanitizer and hard surface disinfectants in unprecedented quantities at the arrival of COVID-19. They are now able to ship single-gallon, 5-gallon buckets and even 55-gallon barrels of sanitizer to clients among a variety of other sanitation necessities surrounding required safety measures of today's climate. Equip has already serviced 440 businesses in 110 locations across the nation.
"Providing PPE to the essential work force of various client companies quickly took precedence over all other supply needs. After all, what good is a shoulder-dolly if you cannot protect the people using them in the customers home?" stated Alex Baigis, Director of Operations for Equip.
During this time, Equip Fulfillment has also provided a long-term solution to the face mask shortage by partnering with a third-party manufacturer, to develop their own reusable masks with built-in filtration system as shown in the image provided. The masks are designed for optimal comfort and can also be customized with brand logo and colors.
For those in need of swift access to high quality PPE equipment including gloves, face masks, hand sanitizer, or disinfectants, please visit Equip Fulfillment online at equipfulfillment.com.
ABOUT EQUIP FULFILLMENT
Equip Fulfillment is designed to provide easy access to infinite types of materials and supplies for logistics companies ranging from office supplies and furniture to warehouse equipment and technology hardware. Equip also eliminates the need for local inventories because it provides locations with fast access to client supply needs as orders are shipped within 24-hours of being submitted. Equip Fulfillment's technology allows them to ensure supplies remain consistent across all locations, captures every transaction for data purposes, and provides a reduced cost with an abbreviated fulfillment window. Equip is intentional to work alongside their clients to best meet and exceed their supply needs. For more information visit equipfulfillment.com.
