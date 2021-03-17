NEW YORK, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Erectile Dysfunction Center of Nashville (https://www.erectiledysfunctioncenternashville.com), located in Franklin, TN is now offering free GAINSWave® ED treatment consultations. The center's founder and medical director, Dr. Fichtel, states, "We are recognizing a significant increase in men seeking GAINSWave® acoustic shockwave therapy to cure their ED. In light of the stress of the past year, we have decided to waive consultation fees to alleviate any financial burden that COVID-19 may have caused as a deterrent to seeking treatment."
GAINSWave® acoustic shockwave therapy uses high-frequency, low-intensity sound waves to increase blood flow to the penis and activate healthy cells and tissue repair. The improved blood flow rejuvenates the penis and results in increased sensitivity, along with stronger, more natural erections.
According to the team behind the groundbreaking ED treatment, "GAINSWave® is the only non-invasive procedure that treats the root cause of erectile dysfunction in men by increasing blood flow, releasing growth factors in the tissue forming new blood vessels, and breaking down micro-plaque in the penis."
Many men can expect a complete cure for ED with GAINSWave® acoustic shockwave therapy. The treatment is non-surgical and FDA-approved for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The process is painless and does not require any drugs or needles.
Patients typically report a greater ability to maintain erections, more intense orgasms during sex, increased confidence and vitality, and overall enhanced sex life. Hundreds of thousands of men have already been treated for ED with GAINSWave® with numbers proving a more than 75% success rate to treat erectile dysfunction.
About Us
Erectile Dysfunction Center of Nashville is a best in class medical practice that exclusively treats erectile dysfunction (ED) using proven methods. Unique to Nashville and the surrounding areas, Erectile Dysfunction Center of Nashville, offers free and discrete consultations. Our erectile dysfunction treatment protocol aim is to provide customized treatment plans that will completely address any erectile dysfunction issues quickly, while resolving the underlying conditions leading to erectile dysfunction.
Contact Us
Erectile Dysfunction Center of Nashville
1909 Mallory Lane, Suite 302C
Franklin, TN 37067
(615) 880-8045
https://www.erectiledysfunctioncenternashville.com
Media Contact
Erika Brown, NewYorkSEO, LLC, (917) 568-7810, erika@newyorkseo.com
SOURCE Erectile Dysfunction Center of Nashville