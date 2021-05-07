NEW YORK, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Erectile Dysfunction Center of NYC (https://www.erectiledysfunctioncenternyc.com), located in Midtown East, Manhattan, NY is now offering free GAINSWave® ED treatment consultations. The medical director of the ED clinic stated, "We are recognizing a significant increase in men seeking GAINSWave® acoustic shockwave therapy to cure their ED. In light of the stress of the pandemic this past year, we have decided to waive consultation fees to alleviate any financial burden that COVID-19 may have caused as a deterrent to seek treatment."

Acoustic shockwave therapy uses high-frequency low-intensity soundwaves to increase blood flow to the penis and to activate healthy cells and tissue repair. The improved blood flow rejuvenates the penis and results in increased sensitivity, stronger erections, thicker girth, an increase in penis size, and more natural, spontaneous erections.

According to the manufacturer, "GAINSWave® is the only non-invasive procedure that treats the root cause of erectile dysfunction in men by increasing blood flow, releasing growth factors in the tissue forming new blood vessels, and breaking down micro-plaque in the penis."

Many men can expect a complete cure for ED with acoustic shockwave therapy. This treatment is nonsurgical and FDA approved for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. This painless treatment does not require any drugs or needles.

Patients typically report a greater ability to maintain erections, more intense orgasms during sex, increased confidence and vitality, and an overall enhanced sex life. Hundreds of thousands of men have already been treated for ED with acoustic shockwave therapy with the numbers proving a more than 75% success rate to treat erectile dysfunction.

The Erectile Dysfunction Center of NYC (Midtown, Manhattan) is a best in class medical practice that exclusively treats Erectile Dysfunction (ED). The top rated board certified NYC specialist doctors at the Erectile Dysfunction Center of NYC are leading experts in the treatment of erectile dysfunction (and improving male sexual performance), using the most advanced and modern techniques available to ensure patients receive the best possible results from our nonsurgical ED treatments.

