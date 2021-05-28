TAMPA, Fla., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eRemede gives medical patients and providers a digital link to care continuum from intake through recovery. Practices and clinics which offer eRemede's application can more easily and efficiently communicate with patients throughout their care.
Heightened concerns about health, safety, protection, and connection have motivated Ben Sever, CEO of eRemede, to develop and promote an innovative, thorough approach to connecting patients with their medical providers.
eRemede (pronounced "ee-remedee") is providing a unique solution for the nexus of these concerns. Begun in 2020 but rapidly growing in 2021, Sever's company embodies the agility and creativity needed to effectively and sensitively serve patients in the process of receiving medical care. His product is not only tailored to meet the unique needs of each unique patient, it is also scalable for every medical practice from the individual practice up to and including national hospital chains.
Unlike other telemedicine connection platforms which provide only some of the following services, eRemede provides a comprehensive package including customizable surveys, white labeling, 72 hour implementation, social media marketing, HIPAA-compliant messaging, resource library, digitized patient instructions, automated medicinal push notifications, digital form filling, and iOS, Android, and Web capability.
eRemede provides a comprehensive digital experience between patients and their providers covering information and interaction for a continuum of care from intake through recovery. By including five key features that honor needs of both providers and patients, eRemede demonstrates a deep understanding of the healthcare technology industry.
eRemede's Five Key Features
1. Security & personalized information. World-class security supports protected exchange of personalized information between a medical provider and the patient.
2. HIPAA-compliant patient-to-provider instant messaging. Online fillable forms and access to a real-time chat feature allow for expedited and secure communication and information gathering, saving time for both providers and patients.
3. Easy social media engagement for satisfied patients. A simple click allows a patient to link to a provider's social channels to share testimonials, giving the medical practice helpful feedback.
4. Personalized care information. Digitized pre- and post-op instructions and regimens provide the patient with a mobile handbook containing specific information available instantaneously.
5. Resource library of additional information. Providers preload the eRemede Patient Engagement Platform with valuable patient education resources such as articles and videos that can be customized based on individual patient needs and procedure types.
Sever's model effectively provides patients with rapid and thorough access to needed information while also helping medical practices collect the data they need to grow their practice and care for their patients. In order to effectively balance and meet both of those needs, a company must possess a unique combination of skilled software development, compassion for people experiencing medical challenges, and knowledge of the business aspects of running a medical practice. ERemede is an example of a company with such understanding and skill.
Sever's success as a CEO of this and other companies can be attributed to his consistent business-agile mindset. Sever's company is "collaborative by design" and allows access to all parts of the business to every member of the team. His attitude toward delegation and building trust has created an effective, exciting, collaborative, innovative work environment, which in turn accelerates the momentum of eRemede in the healthcare technology space.
As our nation emerges from the isolation and disconnection experienced during the past months of the pandemic, some things return to normal, while others settle into a "new normal." For CEO Ben Sever and his company eRemede, the values of accessibility, confidentiality, compliance, safety, thoroughness, and attention to detail can provide comfort for patients and simplified practice for providers in this changing era of remote medicine.
Ben Sever is a relentless problem-solver who optimizes existing industries through identifying quantifiable goals, then aggregating SMEs' knowledge to execute a roadmap of step-by-step action items. As a serial entrepreneur, Ben is the Chairman, CEO & Founder of eRemede, RGA Institute, and MBP Ventures.
