DETROIT, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute is pleased to announce that Eric A. Brown, M.D., FACS, breast surgeon, has joined its medical team, effective April 20, 2020. Board Certified in general surgery and breast ultrasound, Dr. Brown will serve as co-leader of the Breast Cancer Multidisciplinary Team, alongside Dr. Michael Simon. M.D., MPH. He will work at Karmanos' main campus in Detroit and Karmanos' Lawrence and Idell Weisberg Cancer Treatment Center in Farmington Hills.
"I look forward to working closely with Dr. Brown to serve our patients," said Dr. Simon. "Having Dr. Brown as a co-leader will allow us to expand our surgical outreach to our community sites, enhance research, especially in the area of surgical oncology and to continue to ensure that patients receive outstanding care at every step of their cancer journey."
As co-leader of the Breast Cancer Multidisciplinary Team, Dr. Brown will assist administration in developing regional strategies for breast surgical oncology and develop programs to integrate services within the Karmanos Cancer Network. He will work closely with physicians and surgeons throughout McLaren Health Care to ensure the provision of high-quality breast surgical oncology services. Additionally, Dr. Brown will oversee clinical groups to enhance the quality of patient care delivered by the team, while promoting excellence in clinical research and work with the administrative team to elevate awareness of breast health initiatives at Karmanos Cancer Institute.
"Dr. Brown brings a wealth of knowledge and is truly committed to serving his patients. I have no doubt that he will excel in the leadership of our outstanding clinical team," said Justin Klamerus, M.D., MMM, president, Karmanos Cancer Hospital and Network.
In addition to his role at Karmanos, Dr. Brown is an assistant professor of Surgery at Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine. He is the Breast Program Lead for Michigan Healthcare Professionals where he is involved in organizing a weekly multidisciplinary tumor board, increasing patient access to clinical trials and improving patient access to care. He has special interests in neoadjuvant therapies, oncologic safety and outcomes of nipple-sparing mastectomy and universal genetic testing.
He currently serves as the principle investigator for the National Surgical Adjuvant Breast and Bowel Project Cooperative Group and the Biobank Project for both Triple Negative Breast Cancer and Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy Breast Cancer Patients. He is the co-principle investigator for the Beaumont Cancer National Cancer Institute Clinical Oncology Research Program.
Dr. Brown is a member of the American College of Surgeons, the Society of Surgical Oncology and the American Society of Breast Surgeons, where he is a member of several committees. He earned his Doctor of Medicine from University of Health Sciences/The Chicago Medical School (now Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Sciences) and studied psychology at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. He completed general surgery residencies at Mt. Carmel Mercy Hospital and St. John Hospital and Medical Center in Detroit. His previous roles have included leadership positions at Beaumont Hospital, Troy as the Director of Oncology Services and as the Director of the Center for Breast Health.
About the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute
Karmanos Cancer Institute is headquartered in Detroit, with 16 locations throughout Michigan. As part of McLaren, Karmanos is the largest cancer care and research network in the state. It is among the nation's best cancer centers as one of the National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers in the United States and the only one located in metro Detroit. Karmanos cancer experts focus solely on cancer to prevent, detect and treat as well as eradicate all forms of cancer. Its long-term partnership with the Wayne State University School of Medicine enhances the collaboration of critical research and academics related to cancer care. For more information, call 1-800-KARMANOS (800527-6266) or visit www.karmanos.org. Follow Karmanos on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.