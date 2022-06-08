Eric brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the CS Analytical Team especially at it relates to the testing of unique package systems. He is an expert on all forms of Distribution Testing and understands a wide variety of ASTM and ISO methods that are applicable to primary containers and drug delivery devices.
CLIFTON, N.J., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CS Analytical Laboratory, the world's only FDA regulated contract laboratory exclusively dedicated to providing regulatory solutions and qualification testing services specifically for drug product and medical device container systems, is pleased to announce the appointment of Eric Creveling to the position of Senior Leader, Complimentary and Comprehensive Services. In this role, Eric will assume immediate responsibility for all aspects of client services and management of the laboratory operations specific to testing services that support unique testing requirements for regulatory submission. Key functions will include management of all ASTM D4169 and ISTA distribution testing, Instron Mechanical/Functional Testing, primary container dimensional analysis, and drug delivery device DV testing and stability.
"Eric brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our team, especially as it relates to testing of unique package systems. He is an expert on all forms of distribution testing and understands a wide variety of ASTM and ISO methods that are applicable to common and unique container and package systems," commented Brian Mulhall, CS Analytical CEO.
"Extremely happy and grateful to be part of the CSA C&C Solutions team. Leveraging 15+ years' experience in primary container and packaging testing, I am looking forward to diving into this new journey headfirst, ready to learn and grow and share my knowledge and experience with clients and colleagues alike.," added Eric.
CS Analytical's Comprehensive and Complementary Services (C&C Services) include those analytical capabilities that complement CS Analytical's standard compendial test offerings or tie together numerous compendial and non-compendial methods to provide a comprehensive solution to a given challenge. C&C solution programs can be built incorporating numerous techniques; analytical, storage, and is designed to address package development challenges in a complete manner. Examples of C&C Services can include:
- Advanced Optical and Digital imaging dimensional Testing
- ASTM D4169 and ISTA Distribution Testing
- Instron Break Loose and Glide ForceTesting
- Standardized Syringe Testing per ISO 11040 Series
- Dose Accuracy Studies
- Essential Performance Testing per ISO 11608 Series
- Sample Retain Storage & Complaint Management Programs
- Package Strength Testing
- ASTM Leak Testing and Package Integrity Testing
About CS Analytical Laboratory
The only FDA regulated, cGMP laboratory dedicated exclusively to the complex world of drug and medical device container and package qualification testing, the CS Analytical Team includes the world's leading experts on all relevant USP and EP requirements and the thought leaders and pioneers on CCI (container closure integrity – CCI) testing. Offering a full suite of laboratory services to include all USP, EP and JP procedures specific to glass, plastic and elastomers as well as complete USP 1207 services that span basic feasibility studies, component qualification programs and advanced method development and validation for helium leak testing, vacuum decay, high voltage and headspace analysis leak testing. CS Analytical is the one source that can ensure your medical product container and package system meets the strict and complex regulatory requirements.
Media Contact
Brian Mulhall, CS Analytical, 888-571-1207, engage@csanalytical.com
SOURCE CS Analytical