OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Michelle L. Roberts, a Bay Area ERISA litigation attorney with a successful 16-year track record representing employees in benefit disputes, has established Roberts Disability Law ("RDL") to provide individual clients with full-service representation. Michelle's practice concentrates on the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 ("ERISA"), a complex federal law that governs most claims under benefit plans provided by employers. Over the years, Michelle has successfully represented hundreds of clients who were denied disability benefits, including obtaining many court victories.
Through RDL, Michelle will continue her life's work of helping employees get the benefits that they deserve. Michelle's professional theme is "fighting for the underdog." She rigorously represents individuals against big insurance companies that use their resources to wear down insureds who might already be vulnerable due to an unexpected disability. Michelle's commitment to advocating for the underdog is also reflected in her volunteer work for local non-profit organizations including, among others, Legal Aid at Work and the AIDS Legal Referral Panel (ALRP).
"Like nearly all top-flight law firms and lawyers, Michelle has an unwavering commitment to providing legal services to those who need it most. We are grateful that she has been a part of a loyal group of attorney volunteers who lend their expertise to our Workers' Rights Clinic."
Mike Gaitley, Staff Attorney, Legal Aid at Work.
"Michelle has been representing ALRP clients for many years and, in every instance, she has provided them with the highest quality representation possible. Michelle is a true hero. Michelle represents the very best of the legal community and I can enthusiastically and wholeheartedly recommend her to anyone looking for help in ERISA matters."
Bill Hirsh, Executive Director, ALRP.
Michelle established RDL to provide focused hands-on high-quality representation to every RDL client from start to finish. "The thing I love most about what I do is the relationship I build with my clients while fighting for their rights. I want to be at their side from the very first phone call to when I get to call them congratulating them on a final resolution. I want to know each client's case inside and out so I can effectively fight for them." As stated by Amy H., a former long-term disability client for whom Michelle obtained a favorable settlement,
"I am an attorney, so have very high standards for any attorney representing me. Michelle exceeded my expectations at every turn. I always felt that no matter what was going on in her practice, my case was a priority, and she was on top of things. Any communication from me was returned within hours. Also, Michelle was willing to take the time to explain aspects of my case to me with great patience, which I really appreciated. She is also extremely skilled, experienced, and just a really good person. The most surprising thing about working with Michelle was that she actually cared about me as a human being and was absolutely dedicated to getting me justice. I am very grateful to her, and my advice would be that if she's willing to take your case, you couldn't find a more dedicated, skilled advocate."
Michelle is a Lawyer Representative to the Ninth Circuit Judicial Conference and a member of the BASF Judiciary Committee. She is also a Senior Editor of the Bloomberg BNA's Employee Benefits Law book and Vice-Chair of the ABA Tort Trial & Insurance Practice Section's Employee Benefits Committee. Prior to starting RDL, Michelle was a partner at Kantor & Kantor, LLP.
Roberts Disability Law is based in Oakland, California and represents clients all throughout California.
