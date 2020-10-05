Joe Eazor will succeed Jim Corrigan as President and Chief Executive Officer of ERT effective October 5, 2020. Joe joins ERT after successfully leading multiple companies in a CEO role, including experience running both public and private companies. Most recently, he served as CEO of Conifer Health Solutions, and previously as CEO of Rackspace and as CEO of Earthlink. Joe also has held senior executive roles at Oracle, EMC, Hewlett-Packard, and Electronic Data Systems.