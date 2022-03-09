SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, California and VANCOUVER, Canada, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - ESSA Pharma Inc. ("ESSA" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EPIX), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer, is pleased to announce the results of the votes on matters considered at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held virtually on March 9, 2022 (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") resolved to set the number of directors of the Company at eight and re-elected to the board of directors, by ordinary resolution passed by ballot vote, David R. Parkinson, Richard M. Glickman, Gary Sollis, Franklin M. Berger, Scott Requadt, Marella Thorell, Alex Martin, and Sandy Zweifach to serve in office until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly elected or appointed. Detailed results of the voting in respect of the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

David R. Parkinson

29,377,984

99.90%

28,772

0.10%

Richard M. Glickman

29,253,929

99.48%

152,827

0.52%

Gary Sollis

28,596,127

97.24%

810,629

2.76%

Franklin M. Berger

20,684,413

70.34%

8,722,343

29.66%

Scott Requadt

29,369,580

99.87%

37,176

0.13%

Marella Thorell

28,847,371

98.10%

559,385

1.90%

Alex Martin

26,914,856

91.53%

2,491,900

8.47%

Sandy Zweifach

29,387,996

99.94%

18,760

0.06%

At the Meeting, the Shareholders also approved: (i) the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company; (ii) an amendment to the Company's omnibus incentive plan (as amended, the "Amended Omnibus Plan") to increase the number of common shares of the Company reserved and available for issuance under the Amended Omnibus Plan; (iii) on a non-binding advisory basis, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers; and (iv) on a non-binding advisory basis, "one year" as the frequency of solicitation for advisory shareholder approval of executive compensation.

About ESSA Pharma Inc.

ESSA is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer. For more information, please visit www.essapharma.com and follow us on Twitter under @ESSAPharma.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/essa-pharma-inc-reports-results-of-annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders-301499745.html

SOURCE ESSA Pharma Inc

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.