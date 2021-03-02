NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of New Jersey, east central and southeast Pennsylvania and northern Delaware. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&