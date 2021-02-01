Essity raises EUR 700m in the bond market

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity has today raised EUR 700m in the bond market under its Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) program. The reoffering yield for the bond was 0.289% with a maturity on February 8, 2031, corresponding to mid swaps +0.47 percentage points. 

The bond offering was oversubscribed, and the transaction was placed with more than 100 investors. 

The bonds will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The purpose of the issue is to refinance maturing bond loans and to finance operations. 

Danske Bank, JP Morgan, Nordea, and UniCredit Bank acted as joint bookrunners for the transaction.

Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 8 788 52 51, per.lorentz@essity.com

Johan Karlsson, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 8 788 51 30, johan.ir.karlsson@essity.com

