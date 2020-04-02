STOCKHOLM, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity's Annual General Meeting was held today at Stockholm Waterfront Congress Center in Stockholm, Sweden
The Meeting approved the Parent Company income statement and balance sheet and the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet for 2019.
The Meeting resolved in accordance with the Board of Director's proposal to refrain from dividend for 2019. The Board of Directors has announced that it intends to revisit the issue of a dividend later in the year once a better overview has been obtained regarding the effects of the Covid-19 epidemic.
The Meeting resolved on unchanged fees for the Board of Directors in accordance with the amended proposal of the Nomination Committee announced in a press release dated March 31, 2020. The Meeting also resolved in accordance with the Board of Director's proposal on guidelines for remuneration of senior executives.
The Board of Directors and the CEO were granted discharge from liability for the 2019 fiscal year.
Board members Ewa Björling, Pär Boman, Maija-Liisa Friman, Annemarie Gardshol, Magnus Groth, Bert Nordberg, Louise Svanberg, Lars Rebien Sørensen and Barbara Milian Thoralfsson were re-elected. Pär Boman was re-elected Chairman of the Board.
Ernst & Young AB was appointed the company's auditor for a mandate period until the end of the 2021 Annual General Meeting.
The Meeting voted to approve the Board of Director's proposal regarding an amendment to the Articles of Association and the Nomination Committee's proposal concerning rules of procedure for the Nomination Committee.
Minutes from the Annual General Meeting will be available on the company website, www.essity.com, within two weeks.
A speech by President and CEO Magnus Groth is available on the company website www.essity.com.
For further information, please contact:
Per Lorentz,
Vice President Corporate Communications,
+46-8-788-52-51,
per.lorentz@essity.com
Johan Karlsson,
Vice President Investor Relations,
+46-8-788-51-30,
johan.ir.karlsson@essity.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/essity/r/essity-s-2020-annual-general-meeting,c3079753
The following files are available for download:
Essityâ€™s 2020 Annual General Meeting