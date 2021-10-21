TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Preclinical and clinical evaluation of radiopharmaceuticals can be sometimes seen as straightforward compared to non-radioactive molecules as the injected doses are often below toxic doses. However, the development of theranostics requires highly specific expertise and strong collaboration between preclinical and clinical development.
The DRIVE™-Molecular RadioTherapy (MRT) offer is based on the complementary knowledge and know-how of each partner (Covalab, CheMatech, ABX-CRO and Oncodesign) representing an experienced and innovative network in nuclear medicine. The four companies have built a joint value proposition in which the generation of radiolabeled biological vectors, chelator production, design of the bioconjugated lead, preclinical proof of concept and the design of the regulatory and clinical package are managed effectively and efficiently under one roof.
This webinar will explore their key expertise with a focus on innovations from each partner, as follows:
- Covalab— development and production of custom antibodies, antibody fragments and site-specific conjugation
- CheMatech— custom design, synthesis and GMP production of chelators
- Oncodesign— target identification and generation of preclinical radiopharmaceutical drug candidates
- ABX-CRO — IMP radiochemistry development; dosimetry and regulatory preclinical package; clinical project management; data management and biostatistics; and integrated clinical and imaging study design
Join this webinar to learn about how the DRIVE-MRT solution enables the rationalization, design and optimization of targeted and effective radiopharmaceuticals against specific cancers, with a demonstration of preclinical proof of acceptable safety margins and a clinical support plan.
Join Dr. Meddy El Alaoui, CSO, Covalab; Dr. Frederic Boschetti, CEO, CheMatech; Dr. Cyril Berthet, Head of Pharmaco-Imaging and Molecular Radiotherapy Department, Oncodesign; and Dr. Andreas Kluge, General Manager, ABX-CRO, for the live webinar on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 11am EDT (3pm GMT/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Establishing an Expert Network for Your Radiopharmaceutical Drug Development Program.
