HUDSON, Ohio, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One year after celebrating its 20th-anniversary revenue cycle management leader, Etactics, announces its new headquarters located at 300 Executive Parkway West Suite 300, Hudson, Ohio. Relocation to the new headquarters officially takes place on September 1, 2020.
"Given everything that's happened in 2020 on a global scale, it's refreshing to announce some good news to our team, clients, and partners," CEO, Michael Teutsch commented. Etactics recognized its best year of growth in 2019 since the organization's formation in 1999. Due to that success, the company onboarded over 10 new hires this year. Teutsch continued, "We realized two years ago if we continued to grow at the rate we have been, that we would also reach our old headquarters capacity in short order. Due to our success last year we had to speed this process up. I'm excited to be back in Hudson."
Etactics' original headquarters from 1999 to 2009 was located in Hudson's historic district, right next to the train tracks. "We're bringing Etactics back to its roots, this time in a much larger building than two decades ago," Teutsch commented.
Each of the three floors of the new headquarters is double the square footage of the previous building in Stow, Ohio. Etactics will occupy the third floor which will feature…
- Collaborative workspaces
- Private-outbound call areas
- Developer collaboration hives
- Meditation rooms
- Lounge stations
- Custom art murals
- A central game room
"When designing the floorplans, we wanted to make it as welcoming and as comfortable as possible. We want our employees to look forward to coming into our office every day and I believe the new amenities we've created will help achieve that mentality." Teutsch concluded, "We'll have ample room to continue to grow and have plenty of space to abide by current social distancing mandates."
About Etactics: is a leading business solutions organization committed to providing innovative, web-based solutions that improve our clients' cash management and customer relationships. Our products and services assist clients across various business sectors to improve business processes, boost staff productivity, reduce expenses, increase compliance-related efforts and accelerate payment.
