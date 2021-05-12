HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Highly experienced dentist, Dr. Joshua Pressman of EternaDental, recently remodeled his practice, creating an even more efficient and innovative facility to place dental implants. Some of the upgrades include a new intraoral scanner, CT scanner, and Medit Smile Design software, allowing patients to fully customize their full mouth dental implants in Huntington Park, CA.
When a person suffers with a mouth of severely decayed or missing teeth, not only does their oral health suffer, but their overall health can suffer as well. Missing teeth have systemic consequences. For example, shifting of remaining teeth cause a misaligned bite which can lead to chronic headaches. This can also create hard-to-reach pockets between the teeth that can cause a buildup of bacteria, leading to issues such as gum disease. Further, with healthy teeth, a tooth root stimulates the jawbone. When teeth are missing, the lack of a tooth root causes the jawbone to deteriorate, resulting in a sunken face and risk of further oral health concerns.
To prevent the systemic problems associated with missing teeth, Dr. Pressman recommends that those suffering from tooth loss seek a permanent tooth replacement solution immediately. With years of experience in implant dentistry, Dr. Pressman provides state-of-the-art full mouth dental implants at his Huntington Park, CA practice. Utilizing advanced technology in-house, Dr. Pressman can customize treatment to meet the specific needs of each patient.
With the Medit Smile Design, Dr. Pressman works one-on-one with a patient to customize the patient's dream smile. After using the minimally invasive intraoral scanner, Dr. Pressman creates digital impressions of the patient's mouth. Together, he and the patient then redesign the patient's smile digitally to meet the patient's aesthetic desires. Utilizing this advanced technology, Dr. Pressman creates a full arch of new teeth that match the patient's face shape and smile. The technology also allows the patient to make changes to their future smile before treatment even begins.
During treatment, Dr. Pressman uses guided dental implant technology from Blue Sky Bio to ensure the most reliable and predictable results. Patients who receive full mouth dental implants from Dr. Pressman boast of a renewed confidence, as well as the strength to bite and chew with no discomfort and the ability to enjoy the food they love again.
Those seeking a permanent solution to missing teeth in Huntington Park, CA can connect with Dr. Pressman for a full mouth dental implant consultation. To schedule an appointment at this newly remodeled, state-of-the-art practice, call the office at 323-582-2200 or visit http://www.eternadental.com.
About the Implant Dentist
EternaDental is a modern general dentistry practice utilizing industry-leading technology to offer advanced care in Huntington Park, CA, including dental implants and cosmetic dentistry. Dr. Joshua Pressman received his dental degree from the University of Southern California and went on to receive intensive training in both the surgical and restorative processes of implant dentistry with the California Implant Institute. Dr. Pressman always strives to offer the latest and most advanced techniques available in the industry in a familiar and compassionate manner. To learn more about EternaDental, Dr. Pressman, and the services available at this state-of-the-art practice, visit http://www.eternadental.com or call 323-582-2200.
Media Contact
Ciara Boyce, Progressive Dental Marketing, 727-286-6211, ciara@progressivedental.com
SOURCE EternaDental