FREMONT, Calif., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurofins DiscoverX, the products company of Eurofins Discovery, today announced the expansion of their CRO Certification Program for Bioassays with Catalent Biologics as a North American provider certified in the program. As a certified provider of PathHunter® assay services, Catalent Biologics' Morrisville/RTP facility in North Carolina has successfully demonstrated their capability to expeditiously implement multiple client-sponsored GLP validation programs using the PathHunter assay platform to perform highly reproducible potency lot release assays under GLP/GMP conditions.
Eurofins DiscoverX launched their CRO certification program to support the growing needs of biotech and pharma companies to partner with CROs and CDMOs to run potency lot release programs for bioinnovator and biosimilar drugs. Since its launch, the program has attracted the attention of multiple global partners interested in becoming certified. This certification provides biopharma developers a platform to access experienced biologics analytical labs that can, in an expedited manner, provide potency and nAB study support.
This bioassay certification program plays a critical role in that biopharma product developers have to prove their drug products are safe and effective (potent). While potency can be determined using a binding assay, regulators often require the use of a functional cell-based mechanism of action (MOA)-reflective assay, like PathHunter bioassays, that mimics conditions in living cells when the molecule allows for it for potency lot release studies. The simplicity of the PathHunter platform, coupled with its broad menu of assays, makes it an attractive platform for pharma and biotech companies to drive their drug molecules for filings by using the assays.
For more information on Eurofins DiscoverX's CRO Certification program, visit discoverx.com/crocertification
