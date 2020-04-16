LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurofins Genomics U.S. announces that, together with its subsidiary BlueHeron Biotechnology, it has launched a series of SARS-CoV-2 plasmid DNA controls that can be used to verify the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. They are intended to be used for both research and development and IVD diagnostic applications.
Eurofins Genomics U.S. offers three different COVID-19 controls, which target key segments of the 30,000 base SARS-CoV-2 genome. One of the positive controls, CVGP, covers a wide swath of the sequence so that users can set up multiple reactions under a single control. Eurofins Genomics U.S. is able to produce and ship the plasmid control within one day (12-18 hours from order receipt).
In addition to the SARS-CoV-2 controls, the company has ramped up production of reverse transcription quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR RT) dual-labeled probes and primers for commercial and molecular diagnostic companies producing their own test kits. With six oligo production facilities globally, Eurofins Genomics has already fulfilled demand for millions of COVID-19 test kits worldwide. Despite the surge in demand for such material, Eurofins Genomics U.S. has managed to meet demand and exceed delivery timelines thanks to its logistical position in a major courier hub as well as proprietary synthesis technology. On average, Eurofins Genomics U.S. ships out qPCR assay panels in three days.
All material for SARS-CoV-2, both the qPCR RT probes and plasmid controls, are produced under ISO 13485 and ISO 9001 for IVD products. The company's experience partnering with IVD kit producers in the past has allowed them to respond rapidly to the spike in demand for test kits.
This further demonstrates the commitment of Eurofins Genomics, global leader in genomic products and services, to take the lead to develop a full suite of products and services to support the COVID-19 crisis, including qPCR probes for targeting the virus, plasmid controls for validation, and testing kits for verification.
About Eurofins Genomics
Eurofins Genomics is a leading provider of DNA synthesis, DNA sequencing services, gene synthesis, and next generation sequencing. The company's strengths are its speed, quality, and commitment to customers, which include the pharma, diagnostics, food, agriculture, biotechnological and research sector. For further information, please visit EurofinsGenomics.com.
About Eurofins Scientific
Eurofins Scientific, through its subsidiaries (hereinafter "Eurofins" or "the Group"), believes it is a global leader in food, environmental, pharmaceutical and cosmetics products testing and in agroscience CRO services. It is also one of the global independent market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, CDMO, advanced material sciences and in the support of clinical studies. In addition, Eurofins is one of the leading global emerging players in esoteric clinical diagnostic testing. With over 47,000 staff across a network of more than 900 independent companies in over 50 countries generally specialised by end client markets and operating more than 800 laboratories, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability and purity of biological substances and products, as well as providing innovative clinical diagnostic testing services. The Group's objective is to provide customers with high-quality and innovative services, accurate results on time and, when requested, expert advice by its highly-qualified staff.