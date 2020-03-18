MANSFIELD, Mass., March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transplant Genomics, Inc. ("TGI"), a molecular diagnostics company committed to improving organ transplant outcomes with non-invasive serial monitoring guided by genomics, today announced that it has partnered with sister Eurofins company Eurofins Viracor, and established relationships with Quest and various mobile sample collection groups, to enable patients to have samples collected remotely for analysis with our unique catalog of tests critical to monitoring health of kidney transplant recipients without requiring them to visit transplant centers.
Key testing services include:
- TruGraf: the only blood test approved by CMS for surveillance to rule out silent rejection in stable kidney transplant recipients and provide comfort that patients are likely to be immune quiescent (via Transplant Genomics)
- TRAC: to analyze donor-derived cell-free-DNA levels in blood to rule out rejection in patients suspected of rejecting (via Viracor)
In addition, Eurofins Viracor is now offering testing for SARS-CoV-2 in kidney transplant donors and recipients. Please contact us for details concerning how we can help you provide your patients with access to this important test.
Eurofins is committed to supporting physicians in providing optimal care for their transplant patients. With the outbreak of COVID-19, we understand that transplant programs are minimizing office visits, both to ensure patient health and safety, as well as reduce the burden on staff so they may focus their care on patients who are most in need. By offering our unique catalog of tests, and making available remote sample collection options, we are doing our part to support patient care during this difficult time.
For information on ordering tests and arranging remote sample collection, physicians may contact us directly at 1-844-TruGraf or (800) 305-5198 for Eurofins Viracor Client Services. You may also visit our websites at www.trugraf.com, Viracor-Eurofins.com/TRAC and Viracor-Eurofins.com/Coronavirus.
About Transplant Genomics, Inc.
Transplant Genomics, Inc. ("TGI") is a molecular diagnostics company committed to improving organ transplant outcomes, with an initial focus on kidney transplant recipients. Working with the transplant community, TGI is commercializing a suite of tests enabling diagnosis and prediction of transplant recipient immune status. Test results will support clinicians with information to optimize immune-suppressive therapy, enhance patient care and improve graft survival. Test services are offered through TGI's CLIA laboratory in Pleasanton, CA. TGI was acquired by Eurofins in 2019.
