DUBLIN, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe E-Pharmacy Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe ePharmacy market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 17.59% during the period 2022-2027.

The online pharmacy market is trending in most of the developing and developed countries in Europe. The trend from offline to online is the future and there is the major growth potential for online pharmacies in Southern European countries such as France, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The fastest-growing regional market is Germany due to the increasing internet penetration and rising awareness regarding online over-the-counter benefits.

The growing internet penetration and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases in developed countries have paved the way for the development of online pharmacies in recent years. People are more inclined to make payments online instead of paying by cash and are finding online shopping more convenient, resulting in a positive scenario for the adoption of online pharmacies during the forecast period.

The online pharmacy market in Europe is segmented into medicine type, platform type, product type, and geography. The medicine type includes OTC medicines and prescription medicines. In 2021, the medications market segment accounted for a 75.11% share of the online pharmacy market in Europe.

In terms of geography, the market is divided into EU-5, Central & Eastern Europe, and the Nordic region. The online pharmacy market in Europe was dominated by EU-5 with the highest revenue share of 59.52% in 2021.

The market is strengthened with the presence of key players in Europe, such as Zur Rose Group and SHOP APOTHEKE. These two players have already acquired other major and minor players in the market to increase their market share and use their resources.

MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND TRENDS

  • E- Pharmacy Enables Convenient Buying & Easy Availability of Medicines for End-users
  • Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases & Chronically ill Patient Population
  • Growing Internet Penetration & Improvement in Online Payment Modes
  • Growing health awareness & self-medication among the European population

VENDOR ANALYSIS

Prominent Vendors

  • Zur Rose Group
  • Shop Apotheke

Other Prominent Vendors

  • AMX Holdings
  • Apteka.ru
  • Apotea
  • Apoteket
  • AZETA
  • BestPharmacy
  • Chemist4U
  • Chemist Direct
  • Cocooncenter
  • DeOnlineDrogist
  • Euro-Pharmas
  • Express Pharmacy
  • Farmacia Internacional
  • Index Medical
  • INHOUSE PHARMACY
  • Juvalis
  • Lekarna WPK
  • Lloyds Pharmacy
  • MedExpress Enterprises
  • MonCoinSante
  • Mistletoe Pharmacy
  • myCARE
  • Prvalekarna
  • MEDS
  • Newpharma
  • Oxford Online Pharmacy
  • Parafarmacia-online
  • Pharmacy2U
  • Pharmacy Direct GB
  • PROTEK Group
  • SBER EAPTEKA
  • Simple Online Pharmacy
  • The independent pharmacy
  • The French pharmacy
  • UK Meds Direct
  • WebMed Pharmacy
  • Lekarnar
  • Pharm24
  • Pharmacy4u
  • Vamida

