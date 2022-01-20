DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe 2021: The Market for Laboratory Analytical & Life Science Instrumentation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a detailed overview for ten technology segments of the analytical and life science instrument industry in Europe.
This report presents market size by technique, region/country, end market sector, and function, each of which is accompanied by a five-year forecast. European market share for each of the ten technology segments are included as well.
Europe has remained the second largest regional market for analytical and life science instrumentation (after North America) for many years, with steady growth in the low- to mid-single-digit range. Generally speaking, the western part of the continent is made up of highly developed, mature instrument markets, while the eastern part holds strong growth potential.
The region is a strong hub for numerous end markets and continues to face numerous challenges, such as the fallout of Brexit and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and opportunities, such as Horizon Europe and the European Green Deal.
To that end, this report seeks to take a detailed look at Europe, investigate the current trends that impact the analytical instrumentation market, and show their effects over the next five years.
This report contains:
- An overview of key end markets within Europe
- Market demand, forecasts, and commentary for ten technology categories, segmented by technique, sector, region, and function, with a five-year forecast through 2025
- Supplier market share for each technology category
- Current political and economic events that are affecting the analytical and life science instrumentation market
Top suppliers in this report include:
- Agilent
- Becton Dickinson
- Bio-Rad
- Bruker
- Danaher
- Eppendorf
- Illumina
- Mettler Toledo
- MilliporeSigma/Merck
- PerkinElmer
- Sartorius
- Shimadzu
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- QIAGEN
- Waters
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
1.1 Report Overview & Segmentations
- Report Overview
- End Market & Sector Segmentations
- Function Segmentations
1,2 Background on Europe
- Pharma/Bio
- Academia
- Ag/Food/Beverage
- Environmental Testing
- Hospital & Clinical
- Oil/Gas & Chemicals
1.3 Technology Overview
- Overview
- Chromatography
- Mass Spectrometry
- Atomic Spectroscopy
- Molecular Spectroscopy
- Life Science Instrumentation
- Surface Science
- Materials Characterization
- Lab Automation & Informatics
- Sample Preparation Techniques
- Lab Equipment
2. Market Demand
2.1 Overall Market
- Overall Market Demand by Technology, 2020 - 2025
- Overall Market Demand by Sub-region, 2020 - 2025
- Overall Market Demand by Sector, 2020 - 2025
- Overall Market Demand by Function, 2020 - 2025
- Overall Vendor Share, 2020
2.2 Chromatography
2.3 Mass Spectrometry
2.4 Atomic Spectroscopy
2.5 Molecular Spectroscopy
2.6 Life Science Instrumentation
2.7 Surface Science
2.8 Materials Characterization
2.9 Lab Automation & Informatics
2.10 Sample Preparation Techniques
2.11 Lab Equipment
3. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j66wpi
