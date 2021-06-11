EHA Logo (PRNewsfoto/European Hematology Association)

 By European Hematology Association (EHA)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DESCAR-T is the French national registry for patients treated with commercial chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cells across all hematological malignancies aimed to collect real-world data including safety and effectiveness up to 15 years after CAR-T cell infusion. Several complementary registries are also linked to the DESCAR-T database such as an immune-monitoring database, a blood and tumor biobank, and an imagery platform. In this study, we aimed to analyze patient characteristics and clinical outcome of 537 patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma who were registered in the DESCAR-T database.

Approximately 50 new patients were registered each month, demonstrating the success of CAR-T therapy. Of the registered patients, CAR-T cells were ordered for 607 patients and 550 had been infused. The median time from CAR-T order to infusion was 50 days. Of the patients who completed CAR-T therapy, 350 pts were infused with Axi-cel and 200 received Tisa-acel. Analyzing the response data from 460 infused patients, we found that 40 % achieved complete remission and 30% achieved partial remission by Day 30. The progression-free survival at 6 months calculated from the time of CAR-T infusion was 44.5% [39.6-49.2] months. In conclusion, our analysis of the DESCAR-T registry confirmed the clinical trial efficacy of CAR-T therapy in the real world.

The results of this study will be presented by Professor Steven Le Gouill in an oral session.

Presenter:  Professor Steven Le Gouill

Affiliation:  CHU de Nantes,  Nantes, France

Abstract:  #S216  FIRST RESULTS OF DLBCL PATIENTS TREATED WITH CAR-T CELLS AND ENROLLED IN DESCAR-T REGISTRY, A FRENCH REAL-LIFE DATABASE FOR CAR-T CELLS IN HEMATOLOGIC MALIGNANCIES.

About the EHA Annual Congress: Every June, EHA organizes its Annual Congress in a major European city. This year, due to the persisting COVID19 pandemic, EHA organizes a virtual Congress for the second time. The Congress is aimed at health professionals working in or interested in the field of hematology.

Website: www.ehaweb.org

