Eva Carlston Academy in Salt Lake City, Utah has recently been awarded accreditation from the Joint Commission in recognition of their compliance and continuous commitment to excellence in the behavioral health and human services sector.
SALT LAKE CITY, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eva Carlston Academy has recently been awarded The Gold Seal of Approval ® from the Joint Commission. This accreditation presented by the Joint Commission is reserved for health care organizations that are committed to continuously improving and maintaining high quality patient care throughout their operations.
Eva Carlston recognizes that accreditation through the Joint Commission is a verification that the residential treatment facility is meeting the rigorous quality and safety standards upheld by the organization. The standards set forth by the Joint Commission have been developed in collaboration with health care providers, patients, and measurement experts with the unified goal of providing safe, high quality patient care across demographics.
Eva Carlston began review by the Joint Commission on May 24th, wherein representatives from the organization rigorously evaluated Eva Carlston Academy based on their performance in a variety of health care quality metrics. This evaluation provided an in-depth look into factors such as the care standards upheld by the residential treatment facility, goals set to improve patient outcomes, and steps taken to provide patients with a safe and inclusive environment in which to thrive.
Now more than ever, institutions focusing on behavioral and mental health speak to the profound importance of maintaining high standards that enable patients to adapt to the rapidly changing landscape of the world around them. Eva Carlston Academy maintains that dedication to these standards and contributions to lead developments in the healthcare space will improve the organization's ability to provide high quality treatment to teen girls struggling with issues such as anxiety, low self-esteem, and depression as they strive to reach their individualized versions of success.
About Eva Carlston
Eva Carlston Academy is a residential treatment center based in Salt Lake City, Utah that helps adolescent girls struggling with issues related to trauma, anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem find their passions, sense of purpose, and unique place in the world around them. Through a combination of academics, mentorship, immersion in the arts, therapy, and unique recreational experiences, Eva Academy helps students heal from their pasts while forging bright, successful futures.
About The Joint Commission
Founded in 1951, the Joint Commission is a non-profit organization committed to the improvement of patient safety and health care quality across disciplines. The Joint Commission works towards its goal of improving health care for the public through its knowledge pool, leading practices, and dedication to rigorous evaluation standards.
