TORONTO, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As sponsors have shifted to decentralized clinical trials (DCTs) and incorporated more patient-centric elements into their study design and execution, they must consider how to add flexibility and efficiency to their process. A functional service provider (FSP) model can support sponsor-directed processes, but how exactly does an FSP help support the goals of a DCT, and which FSP partnership models are best suited for virtual or hybrid trials? How are the sponsor's platforms, processes and data collection systems integrated into an FSP model?
Register for this webinar to hear experts cover these questions, and more, in a panel discussion format. The speakers will provide insights on common challenges related to decentralized clinical trials and offer practical guidance for evaluating trial elements, aligning stakeholders and handling multiple vendors. They will also discuss DCT components as they relate to real-world considerations, such privacy, capturing data electronically and data management.
From the clinical analytics and operational perspective, participants will learn about how to evaluate various clinical outsourcing strategies and how to find the right FSP model to support best practices in a decentralized clinical trial.
Join expert speakers from Covance by Labcorp, Dan White, BSN, MBA, SVP, Global Head & General Manager of FSPx; Arshad Mohammed, MBBS, Global Head, Clinical Data Management; and Robin Marcus, RN, BSN, Head, Digital Operations Enablement, in a live webinar on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 10am EDT (3pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Evaluating Flexible Delivery Models (FSPs) to Enable Patient-Centric Decentralized Clinical Trials (DCTs).
