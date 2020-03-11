WASHINGTON, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, Events DC received additional information regarding the recent AIPAC conference that was held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. Specifically, we learned that two more individuals that attended the conference from Ohio and Toronto respectively, have tested positive for COVID-19. Coupled with the cases from New York (two individuals) and Los Angeles (one individual), this brings the total reported number of AIPAC conference attendees that have tested positive for COVID-19 to five.
Out of an abundance of caution to its staff, their families and customers, Events DC will suspend operations and services at the end of business on March 13th until March 31st. Events DC will continue to prioritize the health and safety of its staff, customers, partners and all related stakeholders. While the Department of Health has characterized the risk for community spread from the AIPAC conference as low, Events DC will remain proactive and vigilant to address this issue.
As a further precaution, it is noted that the Department of Health has issued recommendations that non-essential mass gatherings, including conferences and conventions, be postponed or cancelled. Mass gatherings are defined as events where 1,000 or more people congregate in a specific location. It is also recommended that any social, cultural or entertainment events where large crowds are anticipated be reconsidered by the organizer.
During the suspension of operations, Events DC will continue its cleaning efforts, and expand upon them by conducting a deep cleaning of its indoor venues (including the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Entertainment and Sports Arena, DC Armory, and the R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center) and its office locations.
Events DC will resume full operations on April 1st.
Events DC is in constant communication and collaboration with the Mayor, Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development and DC Department of Health for guidance and additional information.
Contact: Ashley Forrester; 202.439.7109