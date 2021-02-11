DALLAS and EL PASO, Texas, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals, LLC, today announced the plans to construct its seventh physical rehabilitation hospital in the ever-growing East El Paso, TX community.
Everest's modern comprehensive medical rehabilitation hospital will be constructed on 5.51 acres, just north of Pebble Hills Blvd on Joe Battle Blvd (Loop 375) in El Paso, TX. The construction is planned for completion in twelve months.
Among the amenities, the approximate 40,000 square foot hospital includes numerous uncommon details and 36 private patient bedrooms and baths designed as if you were in a luxury hotel versus a post-acute care hospital. All of Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals are identical and pre-designed for the expansion of an additional 18 private bedrooms as the market dictates. The hospital also includes spacious, state-of-the-art equipped inpatient and outpatient gyms, a large outdoor mobility courtyard for therapeutic use, aqua therapy, a fully furnished training apartment with kitchen and bath, several family gathering areas, an open dining hall, in-house dialysis and an in-house pharmacy. The hospital will serve patients recovering from injuries and illness or living with disabilities and chronic medical conditions.
Everest's $23 million-dollar rehabilitation hospital investment will create approximately 120 jobs and provide for an $8 million-dollar a year payroll to the El Paso community. Everest Rehabilitation Hospital will feature a comprehensive and interdisciplinary physician-led team of physical rehabilitation therapists focused on increasing patient strength and endurance and improving quality of life in a modern, naturally lit setting. "We are extremely excited to be a part of the East El Paso community. We firmly believe that patients thrive exponentially when their environment and their care far exceed their expectations. Everest's individualized treatment is unparalleled and cannot be provided at skilled nursing facilities or nursing homes. Quality rehabilitation hospitals are a much needed 'bridge' for patients often between surgery and home," Jay Quintana, Everest Rehabilitation's CEO said. "We provide one to one therapy, five to seven days a week, daily medical visits by rehab physicians and a strong nurse patient ratio that contributes to the optimal outcomes and the highest quality of care."
About Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals, LLC
Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals LLC, based in Dallas, Texas, is a multispecialty acute care physical rehabilitation hospital company focused on providing high quality, physical rehabilitation care. Everest is passionate about patient care; striving to create healing and nurturing environments for all patients that not only meet their medical needs but address their emotional and social needs as well. Patients are guided through the necessary steps to reclaim daily life, recover function, and return to an optimal quality of life by combining the latest treatments, technologies, and research with a unique interdisciplinary team approach involving the patient and family from day one. Everest provides the highest level of care available to patients with disabilities caused by injuries or illnesses, or from traumatic accidents.
