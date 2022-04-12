Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals, LLC, today announced the opening of another identical, 36-bed physical rehabilitation hospital . . . this time just north of Cincinnati, Ohio in Liberty Township.
DALLAS and LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals, LLC announces the opening of yet another modern, 36-bed physical rehabilitation hospital located on 5.1 acres at the intersection of interstate 75 and Bethany Road; specifically, 7810 Bethany Rd. Liberty Township, OH. The newest Everest Rehabilitation Hospital location is only 21 miles northeast of Cincinnati, OH. Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals operate and develop identical, modern, 40,000 square foot, 36-bed, single story comprehensive physical rehabilitation hospitals. Everest's hospitals are much more like a luxury hotel versus a typical hospital setting. Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals are predesigned to be able to add an additional 17 private beds should the market dictate the need for expansion.
The hospital includes spacious, state of the art equipped inpatient and outpatient physical therapy gyms, a large outdoor mobility courtyard for therapeutic use, aqua therapy treadmills, a fully furnished life skills training apartment with kitchen and bathroom, several family gathering areas, an extra-large dining hall and patio, in-house dialysis, and an in-house pharmacy. The hospital serves patients recovering from stroke, brain injury, neurological conditions, trauma, spinal cord injury, speech impediments, amputation, pulmonary disease, orthopedic injury, COVID-19, and other medically complex conditions.
Everest's $24 million dollar rehabilitation hospital in Liberty Township, Ohio creates over 100 jobs and provides for an $8 million-dollar a year payroll to the community. "We are extremely excited to be able to serve the Liberty Township, Hamilton, West Chester, Monroe, Mason, Forest Park, Lebanon, Franklin, Springboro and Middletown communities. We firmly believe that patients thrive exponentially when their environment and their level of care far exceed their expectations. The level of care in our acute rehabilitation hospital setting cannot be provided at other levels of care such as skilled nursing facilities (SNF). The average length of stay at a comprehensive inpatient rehabilitation hospital is one-third of a typical stay at a skilled nursing facility." Jay Quintana, Everest Rehabilitation's CEO said. "We provide one to one physical therapy, five to seven days a week, daily medical visits by rehabilitation physicians and a strong 24 hour a day nurse to patient ratio that contributes to optimal outcomes and the highest quality of care."
Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals include a comprehensive and interdisciplinary physician-led experienced team of rehabilitation therapists focused on increasing patient strength and endurance and improving quality of life in a modern, state of the art setting.
About Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals, LLC
Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals LLC, based in Dallas, Texas, is a multispecialty acute care physical rehabilitation hospital company focused on providing high quality, physical rehabilitation care. Everest is passionate about patient care; striving to create healing and nurturing environments for all patients that not only meet their medical needs but address their emotional and social needs as well. Patients are guided through the necessary steps to reclaim daily life, recover function, and return to an optimal quality of life by combining the latest treatments, technologies, and research with a unique interdisciplinary team approach involving the patient and family from day one. Everest provides the highest level of care available to patients with disabilities caused by injuries or illnesses, or from traumatic accidents.
