GOLDEN, Colo., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evergreen Research, Inc. (Evergreen), a leading provider of contract development, manufacturing, and regulatory/quality assurance services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Natasha (Tasha) Bond as President.
Tasha brings over 20 years of experience in the medical device industry, with deep expertise in the development, commercialization, and regulatory approval of novel technologies ranging from interventional cardiology, urology, pulmonology, to drug delivery and digital therapeutics, among others. Tasha was previously at IDEV technologies, which exited to Abbott, was General Manager at Nordson Medical's Boulder facility, and most recently COO at Sana Health, which achieved commercial launch during her tenure.
"I am thrilled to be joining the Evergreen team. The company's talent, potential, and depth of expertise generate an exciting opportunity and I am very much looking forward to leading Evergreen into the next phase of evolution. I also want to thank Gary and Dave for decades of diligent effort to build the business to where it is today," said Tasha.
Evergreen has 33 years of experience providing top-tier services in support of all types of medical devices. Tasha Bond takes the helm at Evergreen as legacy owners Dave Mabe and Gary Heath step back from day-to-day management but remain on the company's board of directors and continue to have an ongoing equity interest.
"We are excited that Tasha will be joining Evergreen as President, effective July 26, 2021," said Dave Mabe. "She has a deep and broad level of experience in the medical device industry and is a proven leader with a track record of success. We anticipate that Tasha will be the catalyst for our company to prosper and grow in the years to come."
"Tasha brings enthusiasm and expertise to her new role as President at Evergreen," said Gary Heath. "I am confident that our customers and employees will benefit from her focus on customer satisfaction and team development."
About Evergreen Research, Inc.
For over three decades, Evergreen Research has been helping medical device companies achieve their business objectives, through contract product development, quality assurance, regulatory affairs, and manufacturing services. Clients of all sizes, from established corporations to early-stage companies, rely on Evergreen's expertise in all classes of medical devices and diagnostic instruments. Evergreen continues to prosper as a business and has sustained double-digit growth for numerous years.
For more information about Evergreen Research, please visit http://www.evergreenresearch.com.
