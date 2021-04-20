SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Hinge Health, the world's first and most complete Digital Musculoskeletal Clinic™, announced it has earned preferred status on the industry leading Evernorth Digital Health Formulary. Evernorth is the fast-growing health services business of Cigna Corporation and parent company to Express Scripts, a pharmacy benefit manager that supports over 100 million members. As a preferred musculoskeletal (MSK) solution, Hinge Health will be accessible to people enrolled in a health benefit that selects it from the Evernorth Digital Health Formulary.
Last October, Evernorth, added Hinge Health's Digital Musculoskeletal Clinic™ to its Digital Health Formulary, a clinically based platform of digital health solutions that are evaluated by experts for clinical effectiveness, usability, scalability and interoperability. Now, with Hinge Health as the preferred digital MSK solution, Evernorth client implementation is even easier with no required contracting, pre-assessed IT security standards, and integration of data sharing and billing.
"Poor patient outcomes and costs associated with musculoskeletal conditions are a leading concern among our clients," said Mark Bini, chief patient experience officer, Evernorth. "Engaging patients earlier in their journey to manage joint and muscle conditions can help reduce chronic pain, alleviate costly procedures, and achieve cost savings for both the patient and the plan. Preferring Hinge Health's solution on our Digital Health Formulary makes access to this type of engagement affordable and simple for health plans and employers."
Hinge Health is the partner of choice for 300+ employers and 20+ health plans, TPAs and PBMs with a digital MSK solution. Hinge Health is the only end-to-end Digital MSK Clinic™ with a comprehensive clinical care team of doctors, physical therapists, and board certified health coaches. Along with the care team, Hinge Health continues to pioneer the most advanced MSK technologies, creating the #1 rated consumer experience.
"Hinge Health is thrilled to have emerged from Evernorth's rigorous year-long evaluation process as their preferred digital MSK solution," said Daniel Perez, Hinge Health's co-founder and CEO. "With Hinge Health and Evernorth, members will experience the most accessible, easiest to use and most clinically effective MSK solution on the market."
About Hinge Health
Hinge Health is pioneering the world's most patient-centered Digital Musculoskeletal (MSK) Clinic™. We reduce MSK pain, opioid use, and surgeries by pairing advanced wearable technology with a comprehensive clinical care team, including doctors of physical therapy, physicians, health coaches, and more. Available to millions of members, Hinge Health is the #1 Digital MSK Clinic™ for health plans and employers, including Boeing, Salesforce, and US Foods. Learn more at http://www.hingehealth.com.
About Evernorth
Evernorth is Cigna's high-performing health services portfolio. The Evernorth brand is anchored by Evernorth Health, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cigna Corporation, and the parent company of the Express Scripts, Accredo and eviCore companies. Evernorth brings together and coordinates premier health services offerings to deliver innovative and flexible solutions for health plans, employers and government programs. All Evernorth solutions are serviced and provided by or through operating affiliates of Evernorth Health or third-party partners. To learn more about Evernorth, visit https://www.Evernorth.com/.
