CHICAGO, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA™, the leading independent provider of global commercial services to the life sciences industry, today announced the appointment of Kelly Baker to Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Baker will direct the company's financial excellence and lead the platform's investment and growth strategies.
Baker joins EVERSANA with more than 15 years of financial leadership experience in the healthcare sector. Most recently, she led Finance at DuPage Medical Group in Illinois.
"EVERSANA is uniquely positioned to create unmatched value in the life sciences sector. Backed by owners who share our vision and values, we are investing in the commercial services and technology solutions that meet our clients' ever evolving needs," said Baker. "It's exciting to have a front seat in creating a healthier world for all."
Baker previously held a finance executive leadership role at OptumRx, where she led several key acquisition programs. Her experience also includes equities trading and financial analyst roles at Goldman Sachs.
"We welcome Kelly to the team and know that she is the perfect fit to guide EVERSANA into the future. Her expertise plays a critical role as we craft some of the most innovative commercial partnerships our industry has yet to see," said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA.
For more information, visit eversana.com.
About EVERSANA™
EVERSANA™ is the leading independent provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product lifecycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 500 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies to advance life science solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.
CONTACT:
Sarah Zwicky
sarah.zwicky@eversana.com
414.434.4691