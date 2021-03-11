NEW PROVIDENCE, N.J., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From its founding in 2015, EverythingBenefits has executed on its mission of using technology to deliver the best benefit experiences for employers and employees. Achieving that goal has driven tremendous growth over the past six years. Today, over 11,000 corporate clients and more than 3 million users are enjoying the power and intuitive experience that the company's benefits platform provides. In 2020 alone, the company saw a 44% increase in users leveraging EverythingBenefits solutions and enjoyed increasing its cross-product adoption and footprint.
Throughout 2020, EverythingBenefits continued building its platform relationships with Professional Employer Organizations and HCM and Payroll Providers. In addition to expanding its existing partnerships, the company established new relationships within the business community, including integrations and expansions with Deltek, FrankCrum, NetSuite, SAP SuccessFactors, and Worklio.
EverythingBenefits continued to deliver on product and service innovation objectives also, expanding and enriching its solution suite. Some of the notable advancements released in 2020 include:
- Payments and Collections: The answer to facilitating the collection of payments for benefits or mandatory services from employees on reduced payroll, furlough, leave, or other circumstances, so that they will no longer fear lapsing on their policies and other financial obligations.
- ButterflyLITE: A solution uniquely designed to deliver a streamlined benefits enrollment and management experience for SME employers and employees at no cost.
- Malachite Program: The EverythingBenefits Malachite program strengthens the employer carrier relationship by enhancing communication, providing real-time data exchanges, and ultimately improving the benefits experience for all.
The company continued to influence and receive recognition in the industry by establishing its Client Advisory Board, being named a G2 high performer on the Benefits Administration grid, and being recognized in leading trade outlets highlighting insights on industry transformation, compliance, and other best practices.
More recently, EverythingBenefits was named on the Forbes list of America's Best Startup Employers 2021. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.
"At EverythingBenefits, we're on a mission to discover new ways benefits technology can improve people's lives," said Rachel Lyubovitzky, CEO and co-founder of EverythingBenefits. "I am proud of our team for pushing through 2020 and continuing to deliver on this mission for our entire client, partner, and carrier ecosystem. Our solutions help address some of HR's biggest challenges by automating processes, freeing up time, reducing compliance risk, and elevating the benefits experience for all. We look forward to continued success this year and beyond."
About EverythingBenefits
EverythingBenefits is a leading provider of next-generation, end-to-end benefit technology solutions and services that help businesses of all sizes and their employees experience benefits in more meaningful ways. By leveraging an open business model, EverythingBenefits partners with enterprise resource planning systems, human capital management (HCM) companies, benefits carriers, in addition to benefit brokers, independent agents and other providers. The company's philosophy is that technology should make life simpler, more rewarding, and more enjoyable. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.everythingbenefits.com or connect with us via LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.
