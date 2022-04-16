The Evidence Prime development lab in Poland was granted the official status of a Research and Development Center. The recognition comes as a fruit of numerous R&D projects that Evidence Prime conducted in recent years.
The recognition comes as a fruit of numerous R&D projects that Evidence Prime conducted in recent years. They include Laser AI (https://laser.ai), which allows the semi-automated synthesis of evidence, expediting the process and enabling living (always up-to-date) systematic reviews (supported by the European Union under the European Regional Development Fund).
Our team of researchers and software developers also participated in the creation of Recommendation Maps, including the eCOVID-19 RecMap (https://covid19.recmap.org/, https://www.jclinepi.com/article/S0895-4356(21)00116-5/fulltext), the definitive resource for recommendations on COVID-19, and WHO Tuberculosis RecMap (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0895435621000469).
We also continued to develop GRADEpro (https://gradepro.org), our tool for decision-making and knowledge translation, trusted by more than 95,000 users and numerous organizations. Our involvement in these R&D projects also resulted in many peer-reviewed publications authored by our employees.
"This prestigious status recognizes our continued investment in research and development. One of the criteria was to prove that more than 70% of our revenue comes from R&D activities", says Artur Nowak, CTO at Evidence Prime. "It also reflects that we are not an ordinary software company, but we merge software engineering with scientific acumen in our work. I hope it will further reassure our clients that we can support them in their most ambitious projects."
There are only 62 enterprises in Poland officially designated as R&D Centers. The status brings numerous advantages to the company, including significant tax benefits. The full list of certified R&D Centers in Poland can be found at https://www.gov.pl/web/rozwoj-technologia/wykaz-cbr.
About Evidence Prime:
Evidence Prime began operations in 2014 and is a collaboration between McMaster University – a leading Canadian academic institution – and a group of committed, experienced Polish IT professionals and researchers. Evidence Prime provides highly specialized, AI-driven software solutions for evidence-based healthcare. It develops GRADEpro, used by more than 95,000 users worldwide for creating evidence synthesis, clinical practice guidelines, and decision aids. For more information, visit https://evidenceprime.com.
