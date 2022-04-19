Edward C. Wade, M.D., F.A.C.S. is the First Eye Surgeon in Houston and One of the First Doctors in Texas to Implant the EVO Visian ICL to Provide Visual Freedom from Glasses and Contact Lenses.
HOUSTON, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EVO Visian® ICL is now available at the Eye Center of Texas, making it the first ophthalmologist practice in Houston to offer this breakthrough vision correcting procedure. This procedure involves implanting an evolutionary, clinically proven lens that corrects common vision problems such as nearsightedness and nearsightedness with astigmatism. EVO is now FDA-approved in the United States and can offer a new solution for those who seek sharp, clear vision and want freedom from the inconveniences of contact lenses or eyeglasses.
"This procedure is exciting because the EVO lens delivers sharp, clear vision, excellent night vision and UV protection without causing dry eye syndrome or needing to remove any corneal tissue," said Edward C. Wade, M.D., F.A.C.S. "I see patients who struggle with their eyesight every day, and I am thrilled that there is a new lens-based solution available in the U.S. to help people break free from glasses and contacts."
The EVO procedure is a 20-30 minute outpatient procedure with a quick recovery and little downtime. The EVO Visian ICL lens is made from Collamer, a collagen copolymer that is biocompatible, stable, and flexible, thus making it an ideal lens material for the eye. Patients now require only one procedure instead of the two needed for earlier ICL models, which makes the experience easier and saves time for both the patient and the surgeon.
Eye Center of Texas is one of a few providers in Houston to offer Visian EVO.
Dr. Wade from the Eye Center of Texas is the first in Houston to offer the latest evolutionary procedure, EVO Visian ICL. Yasir Ahmed, M.D. is also certified and will be offering the EVO procedure this coming May.
ABOUT THE EYE CENTER OF TEXAS
Eye Center of Texas is a leading ophthalmology practice in Houston, Texas with six locations serving Greater Houston and its surrounding areas: Clear Lake, Houston, Katy, Pasadena, Sugar Land, and The Woodlands/Conroe. Eye Center of Texas is a premier refractive correction center offering personalized vision procedures including EVO ICL, LASIK, PRK, and Laser Cataract Surgery.
