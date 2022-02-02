CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With so much focus being on probiotics these days, unfortunately, the mention of prebiotics never seems to be part of a conversation. Prebiotics are incredibly beneficial to gut health as they act as food for the good bacteria in your system.
Deerland PreforPro® Prebiotic is a patented ingredient created from a cutting-edge bacteriophage blend that promotes the health of the gut. More specifically, PreforPro® allows for the growth of beneficial probiotics such as Lactococcus, Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus, and Bacillus subtilis.
"At any time, you could be carrying around 5-20 extra pounds of waste in your digestive tract. This can cause extreme bloating as well as create bowel irregularities in those who consume a high amount of protein and very low carbs. Regardless of whether you're a competitive bodybuilder who needs to be as lean as possible or a health-conscious individual who wants to improve their health or look good for an upcoming event or vacation, Light & Tight is the perfect product. We've included PreforPro® into Light & Tight to help establish and maintain a healthy gut, help eliminate waste from the system, reduce bloating, and support regularity. What this does is help cleanse and detox the system while trimming up and tightening the midsection naturally," says Hany Rambod, Evogen Nutrition Founder and CEO.
Patented PreforPro® is different from many other prebiotics on the market. It allows for a lower dosage to be used, is proven to provide faster effectiveness, and causes less stomach discomfort and flatulence when compared to other forms of prebiotic foods and supplements.
With more than 20 studies to back up the claims, PreforPro® can effectively improve the health of the gut microbiota while also being considered completely safe.
