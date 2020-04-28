NEW YORK, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evoke (www.evokegroup.com) today announced that Kristin Volk has joined the health and wellness agency group's executive leadership team as Chief Strategy Officer. Charged with leading the group's integrated strategic offering, Volk brings nearly 30 years of experience delivering strategic leadership to clients across the pharmaceutical and consumer industries.
"We've entered into a new era of healthcare marketing and engagement. Now more than ever, clients are looking to us for new ways of thinking and innovative ideas that solve customer challenges while bringing people together," states Reid Connolly, CEO and founder of Evoke. "Our unified structure and integrated strategic process has already differentiated our group. Kristin's vast experience and fresh perspective make her the perfect person to help lead this cross-functional offering into the future."
Volk will oversee Evoke's integrated strategic offering, which encompasses industry-leading verticals in brand and engagement strategy, marketing technology, UX, data and analytics, and commercial strategy. Based in New York and with a global remit, Volk will be focused on growing Evoke's strategic practice worldwide, continuing to foster a global community of strategic excellence, and further building connective tissue between disciplines in service of more agile, comprehensive partnerships with clients.
"Kristin brings with her some incomparable experience and a reputation to match," explains Chief Creative Officer Collette Douaihy. "Kristin has been a part of some of the most memorable campaigns in recent history and we couldn't be more thrilled to see the level of craft and strategic thinking that she will bring to our clients."
Before joining Evoke, Volk served as EVP, Chief Strategy Officer at Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness, and held similar roles at GSW Worldwide and MediaVest. She also previously flexed her strategic muscles at Saatchi & Saatchi, Arnold Worldwide, and Deutsch.
Volk, who also holds a Master's in Public Health in Epidemiology and Biostatistics, adds, "I consider my two passions to be brand planning and health and wellness, and I am especially excited to join a group who puts being human at the core of all they do."
About Evoke
Evoke (www.evokegroup.com) is a leading marketing, media, and communications agency bound by a common purpose: Health More Human™. With offices in New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Los Angeles, London, Dublin, Princeton, Chicago, Singapore, and Dubai, more than 600 employees proudly work with 18 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies worldwide.
Evoke is part of Huntsworth plc (HNT: LSE) (www.huntsworth.com), an international healthcare and communications group. Huntsworth's principal areas of focus are marketing, medical, and immersive communication services to healthcare clients, which are primarily large and mid-sized pharmaceutical and biotech companies.
