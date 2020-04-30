PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. and BOCA RATON, Fla., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning Friday, May 1st, 2020, Kimberly Marin AP, RD of Evolution Rejuvenation in Pembroke Pines and Boca Raton, FL will be offering a new and safer way to access healthcare; Curbside Acupuncture.
Curbside Acupuncture is minimal contact, drive-up service specifically for those experiencing high levels of stress, fear, anxiety, depression, and insomnia. It is also for those needing a method for relaxation during this unprecedented time of uncertainty.
Based on the clinically researched NADA Protocol (also called 5 Needle Protocol or 5NP), five sterile acupuncture needles will be placed in participants' ears and retained for 15-25 minutes, all from the safety of their own vehicle. Kimberly Marin AP, RD is also providing a Free Curbside Immunity Assessment, which will allow patients to address any insufficiencies to build their strength to fight off viral infections. Participants will not leave their vehicle at any point and will only be in brief contact with Dr. Marin.
Clinically proven benefits of NADA include improved sleep, less anxiety, relief from stress and emotional trauma, reduced cravings for alcohol and drugs including nicotine, less irritability, minimized withdrawal symptoms, and a discovery of inner quiet and strength (acudetox.com).
Curbside Acupuncture will be offered at both locations. Please call for weekly scheduled times. Patients are directed to look for the signs in the parking lots located at 3200 N Federal Highway in Boca Raton, FL and 1000 N Hiatus Rd in Pembroke Pines, FL. Dates and times to be determined. The cost of this service is FREE for any health care providers or first responders, and $25 for the general population. For more questions or more information, please contact us via email at kmarin@kimberlymarin.com.
About Evolution Rejuvenation
Evolution Rejuvenation (Pembroke Pines and Boca Raton, FL) is an established acupuncture and nutrition clinic as well as a Chinese herbal and homeopathic dispensary. The clinic practices multiple modalities within Chinese Medicine and is owned and directed by physician Kimberly Marin, AP, RD. Treatments and services include acupuncture, Chinese herbs, cupping therapy, nutrition assessment, homeopathy, electroacupuncture, frequency specific micro-current and infrared heat therapy. Kimberly Marin AP, RD specializes in Metabolic and Hormonal Imbalance, the Immune System, Women's Health, Digestive Health, Musculoskeletal Issues, and Pain Management. For more information visit the company website: https://KimberlyMarin.com
For further information, please contact:
Evolution Rejuvenation
Kimberly Marin AP, RD.
Phone: (954) 228-3445
Email: 238994@email4pr.com
Website: https://KimberlyMarin.com