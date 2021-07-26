Evren Technologies is advancing the treatment of PTSD through a user-friendly and intelligent platform that is easy to use and personalized. Our initial medical device - the Phoenix - delivers transcutaneous auricular vagal nerve stimulation (taVNS) in a discreet earbud design. Pairing the Phoenix with our PTSD symptom tracking app will allow for reimbursable remote clinician monitoring and the establishment of a leading PTSD database collecting biosignals, symptoms, and therapy effectiveness.