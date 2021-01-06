Exacis Biotherapeutics Announces Its Launch and mRNA Technology In-Licensing For Targeted CAR-NK And CAR-T Cell Cancer Therapies

-- Focuses on immuno-oncology -- Creates innovative, engineered T and NK cells from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) -- In-licenses mRNA technologies developed by Factor Bioscience -- Uses mRNA-based approach to create cell therapies - avoids viruses and DNA -- Names key executives including Gregory Fiore, MD, as Chief Executive Officer