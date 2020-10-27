Brings Together Cancer Screening R&D Pioneers to Transform the Future of Cancer Diagnostics and Impact Lives Combines Thrive's CancerSEEK with Exact Sciences' Best-in-Class Platforms and Infrastructure to Accelerate Approval, Availability, and Adoption of Multi-Cancer Screening Positions Exact Sciences as a Leader in a $25 Billion+ Market and Demonstrates Capabilities as a Research and Commercialization Partner-of-Choice Exact Sciences also Announces Acquisition of Base Genomics to Advance its DNA Methylation Capabilities