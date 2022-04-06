Excel Physical Therapy ("EXCEL"), New Jersey's premier provider of orthopedic physical therapy since 1990, is expanding its footprint with the opening of an office location in Franklin, NJ. This addition is EXCEL's 23rd New Jersey location and its first in Sussex county.
HACKENSACK, N.J., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Excel Physical Therapy ("EXCEL"), New Jersey's premier provider of orthopedic physical therapy since 1990, is expanding its footprint with the opening of an office location in Franklin, NJ. This addition is EXCEL's 23rd New Jersey location and its first in Sussex county.
"We are thrilled for the chance to serve the Franklin community," says Gary Flink, EXCEL's Chief Executive Officer. "We have been looking for opportunities to open an office in Sussex county for some time and are excited to bring EXCEL's signature patient care experience to a new population."
The new location is conveniently located on Route 23 North, sharing a building with Skylands Medical Group. The office boasts a large, open concept space and ample patient parking available.
EXCEL Franklin is now accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, please call 973-657-2800 or submit a request online at exceltherapy.com. The Franklin office is located at 406 Route 23 North, Suite 4, Franklin, NJ, 07416.
ABOUT EXCEL:
Excel Physical Therapy specializes in the provision of comprehensive physical therapy to individuals following joint replacement, arthroscopic and reconstructive surgeries, as well as spine surgeries. In addition to post-surgical therapy, we pride ourselves in the treatment of patients with non-surgical orthopedic, sports, and spinal-related injuries.
We strive to offer an exemplary model of patient care in a professional and caring environment. Our skilled staff of highly trained physical therapists have extensive experience in treating advanced orthopedic injuries, and are referred by many of the area's and nation's top physicians.
We have treated many members of the New Jersey Devils and New York Giants and are the preferred provider for the NCAA Division 1 sports program at Fairleigh Dickinson University. At EXCEL we bring the same level of expertise, experience and care to all of our patients, ranging from school-aged children to seniors to high-level athletes.
Our foundation for success has been built upon providing exceptional quality care, while maintaining an unsurpassed level of professional standards and customer/patient service.
