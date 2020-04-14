MINNEAPOLIS, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Excelera®, the company behind the Excelera Network, has added dedicated resources through multiple strategic hires to the sales, operations, IT and business development teams. Additionally, Excelera's proprietary data platform can now ingest and analyze electronic health record (EHR) data. The announcement comes on the heels of multiple product launches in 2019, which included Excelera's Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) and Home Infusion Solutions.
"Adding dedicated resources to our already strong team will allow us to accelerate growth and continue to expand on our innovative solutions for complex patient care, while continuing to provide high-value services and support to our member health systems," said Troy Polan, acting CEO at Excelera. "In addition to our growing team, we continue to develop novel programs and services that enable health systems to deliver more comprehensive, cost-effective care. Backed by analytics from our proprietary data platform and first-hand experience developing patient-centric care ecosystems, Excelera is well positioned to continue transforming integrated care delivery in the year ahead."
As the number of patients managing chronic conditions and rare diseases continues to rise, Excelera has established a network of over 20 leading health systems across the U.S. working collaboratively to improve care delivery for complex pharmacy patients. Traditionally, specialty patients face a litany of care delivery challenges and all too often must navigate fragmented care models, complicated insurance claims, high medical bills and a slow prior authorization process. In response, Excelera has expanded its innovative programs and solutions to align with value-based care models and enable best practice sharing among some of the most qualified health systems and specialty pharmacists in the industry. The Excelera data platform serves as the foundation of these programs and solutions, capturing a wide range of longitudinal medical, pharmacy and cost-of-care data for complex pharmacy patients.
Excelera grows staff with strategic hires
Excelera expanded its sales, operations, IT and business development teams through strategic new hires that will enhance the company's capability and bandwidth. Key hires include:
- Philip Carroll, AVP Sales
- Diane Wolfe, RPh, National Director of Manufacturer Relations
- Lindsay Quinlan, Director of Product Management
- Dena Karels, Account Manager – Market Access
- Ben Duscher, Network Operations Manager
Data platform integrates EMR and pharmacy data
The Excelera technology and data platform combines dispensing, therapy management and electronic medical record (EMR) data into a single, robust database which can demonstrate real-world downstream benefits of care and support deeper analysis and ad hoc reporting of specific disease states.
Expanded product offering
In 2019, Excelera built on its already robust product and service offering to provide additional solutions that help health systems to effectively optimize the cost and operation of provider-owned specialty pharmacies:
- Home Infusion Solutions: Leveraging Excelera's deep specialty pharmacy experience and unparalleled access to complex patient data and insights, Excelera's Home Infusion Solutions provide consulting, project management and revenue cycle management (RCM) support for health systems looking to establish a home infusion pharmacy. Health systems using the solution now have the resources and expertise needed to rapidly build, launch and manage an in-network home infusion pharmacy.
- Excelera PBM Solution: The industry's first PBM owned by health systems, the Excelera PBM Solution is designed to simplify traditional, opaque PBM models and leverage the strengths of health systems: clinical care, access to care and the patient experience. The solution is a flexible, transparent option that enables health systems to control utilization management, formulary, clinical protocols and pharmacy network selection.
- Manufacturer Programs: The Excelera manufacturer programs optimize performance throughout the product lifecycle by providing a gateway to health systems, providers and specialty pharmacies through simplified contracting, valuable education programs and commercial strategies and insights that prove value to health systems and payers.
About Excelera®
The Excelera® Network is comprised of integrated delivery networks, health systems, and large academic medical centers with a deep commitment to caring for complex patients. Through national-scale collaboration, the network more efficiently gains access to limited distribution drugs, utilizes tools, technology, and best practices to deliver high quality care.
ExceleraRx Corporation is a healthcare company that empowers integrated delivery networks, health systems, and large academic medical centers to provide integrated care for complex patients, leading to improved health outcomes and decreased healthcare costs. To learn more, visit http://www.excelerarx.com or follow us on LinkedIn.